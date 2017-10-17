Appaloosa Wins Congress Champion Title

[source: QuarterHorseCongress.com]

To read the full story at QuarterHorseCongress.com, click here.

When Kevin Griner from Metta, Georgia and The Best Bet Yet stood in the Coliseum waiting on the top results of the Non Pro English Longe Line, he was hoping for a Top Ten placing. Never in his wildest imagination would he be the last one standing and being called as a Congress Champion. That feeling of jubilation happens to most people who are awarded one of the most prestigious titles in the horse show industry, but for Kevin it was even sweeter because of the horse by his side.

The Best Bet Yet is a full-blanketed Appaloosa.





