APHA World Show Launches Mobile Progressive Web App

[source: APHA.com]

Even horses get their own app! APHA is putting the IHUBApp powered by InspireHUB Technologies to work to take it’s premier world championship show live from Fort Worth, Texas, to the world September 20-October 1.

The APHA World Show IHUBApp can be accessed by texting the word APHA to 28748 or directly at http://2017paintworldapp.com. For more information visit http://apha.com/.

APHA is the world’s second-largest equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962. Its mission is to inspire, nurture, promote and provide meaningful experiences to generations interested in preserving the versatile Paint Horse, and InspireHUB Technologies is helping them with that through the IHUBApp.

“We’re always looking for ways to better engage with our members and Paint Horse fans,” APHA Executive Director Billy Smith said. “What initially got our attention with the IHUBApp was how simple it was to create channels that would serve our attendees specific interests. For example, if someone is interested in the ACHA Cowtown Cutting and our World of Color Gift Show, they can join those channels, and their IHUBApp home screen will immediately update to reflect their preference. We think that’s far more effective than forcing people to sort through content they don’t find relevant.”





