APHA Announces E-Shows

A virtual horse showing experience

A New Era of Horse Showing Has Arrived at APHA.

Horse showing is evolving and so is the technology surrounding it. The American Paint Horse Association is proud to be the first international equine breed organization to launch an online horse show platform, E-SHOWS.

E-SHOWS is the first of its kind where competitors come together from across the globe in the comfort of their own arena and compete for CASH! That’s right—all APHA E-SHOWS are jackpot events, where you can win money for placing well.

As an added bonus, every E-SHOWS entry receives detailed scoring and feedback from a carded APHA judge, making this a great opportunity to have your skills and performance assessed by a professional. It’s like a virtual lesson—learn what your doing well and where you need to improve, while competing for cash!

Whether you are preparing for your next event, looking to enhance your skills or want to test your abilities against the competition, E-SHOWS is the place for you. The steps are simple:

Enter the E-Show, selecting your class(s)

Video your performance during the E-Show timeframe (applicable patterns posted)

Upload your video to APHA through the website

Get placings and feedback via email from an APHA judge

E-SHOWS is open to all breeds, and we’re offering special Paint Horse incentives! A current APHA memberships is required and can be purchased through the PH Barn Door or APHA.MyShowDay.com.

Check out our website, apha.com/showing/e-shows, for more information and to enter. Classes are open and currently offering halter, showmanship, hunt-seat equitation, horsemanship, hunter under saddle, Western pleasure, 2-year-old longe line, ranch reining and ranch riding.






