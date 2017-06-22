All-Around Winners at the Merial Region Eight

[source: AQHA.com]

To view the full list of All-Around winners, click here.

After five days of friendly competition, all-around winners were named June 18 at the 2017 Merial AQHA Region Eight Championships in Amarillo, Texas.

The regional championships was combined with a pointed show, but only placings earned in the regional classes counted toward the all-around standings.

The following exhibitors received Montana Silversmiths all-around buckles:

Rookie Amateur

Kelsey Ellis of Lees Summit, Missouri, riding Zips Ultimatum, a 2009 sorrel gelding by The Ultimate Fancy and out of Zips Azure Belle by Lonsum Zipper Pine

Breeder: Loyd Williams, Adrian, Missouri

Owner: Dani Picard, Grain Valley, Missouri

Level 1 Amateur

Courtney Hall of Creighton, Missouri, riding Wood Ya Sleep Withme, a 2009 sorrel gelding by Too Sleepy To Zip and out of Shesa Slippin Chick by The Invester

Breeder: Levin Hedy, Sturgis, Michigan





