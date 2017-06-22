All-Around Winners at the Merial Region Eight
[source: AQHA.com]
To view the full list of All-Around winners, click here.
After five days of friendly competition, all-around winners were named June 18 at the 2017 Merial AQHA Region Eight Championships in Amarillo, Texas.
The regional championships was combined with a pointed show, but only placings earned in the regional classes counted toward the all-around standings.
The following exhibitors received Montana Silversmiths all-around buckles:
Rookie Amateur
Kelsey Ellis of Lees Summit, Missouri, riding Zips Ultimatum, a 2009 sorrel gelding by The Ultimate Fancy and out of Zips Azure Belle by Lonsum Zipper Pine
Breeder: Loyd Williams, Adrian, Missouri
Owner: Dani Picard, Grain Valley, Missouri
Level 1 Amateur
Courtney Hall of Creighton, Missouri, riding Wood Ya Sleep Withme, a 2009 sorrel gelding by Too Sleepy To Zip and out of Shesa Slippin Chick by The Invester
Breeder: Levin Hedy, Sturgis, Michigan
