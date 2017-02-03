Adequan® Select World Tentative Schedule Now Online

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

The tentative schedule for the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) is now online. The Adequan® Select World, which is slated for August 25 – September 2 at the Amarillo National Center in Amarillo, features the world’s top amateur riders, age 50 and over, and their American Quarter Horses. To view the tentative schedule of events, visit www.aqha.com/selectworld.

“The Association is committed to meeting the needs of its valued members with a more exhibitor-friendly schedule in 2017,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “We feel the change in the Adequan® Select World schedule will be appealing to the exhibitors, no matter the discipline, at this year’s show.”





