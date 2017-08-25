Adequan® Select World Is Underway

[source: AQHA.com]

Exhibitors at the 2017 Adequan® Select World Championship Show have shined their boots and dusted off their hats for the first day of competition in Amarillo. Classes began at 9 a.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds with preliminaries in cutting.

“We are excited to see the hard work and dedication these Select amateurs have put in for the Adequan® Select World,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “AQHA wishes everyone the best of luck and looks forward to a great week!”

The Adequan® Select World has a variety of events and activities for competitors, friends, family and spectators to take part in throughout the show. Exhibitors can visit the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum August 29 during the much-anticipated Hall of Fame Party, sponsored by the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council and AQHA; attend the luau-themed exhibitor party on August 31, hosted by Ken and Laina Banks and Victor Wolf; join us at one of the many receptions sponsored by AQHA’s partners during the show; and watch the Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics presented by AQHA Professional Horsemen.

Be sure to check out the free live webcast, presented by Adequan®, at www.aqha.com/selectworld.



For more information on Adequan® Select World and the tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/selectworld.





