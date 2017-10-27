Abi Tuiasosopo and Lexus Made Lady Clinch Amateur Western Pleasure Championship

Abi Tuiasosopo and her equally gorgeous mare, Lexus Made Lady, added more hardware to their collection with a Congress Championship in Friday’s Amateur Western Pleasure. This win is exceptionally special as a year ago, Tuiasosopo had just undergone surgery for colon cancer after returning to the show pen from a 13-year absence back at the 2016 Tom Powers Futurity. To add to the win, she explained that she was actually “riding for two” as she is six months pregnant, and the Congress is her last show until next summer.

“A year ago at this time, I was in the hospital, and today was just a miracle from God,” she explains. She and her husband, Matt, feel incredibly blessed and excited to be expecting their third child, and while she won’t be showing at next month’s Lucas Oil AQHA World Show, she will be there in person to cheer on “Iggy” and Cody Parrish.

As Abi prepared to take Iggy back to the barn, with her family by her side she summed up this unbelievable time that has been her life these past few years, “Only God could write a story this crazy.”

Alexandra Chavez and Rock County Kid finished Reserve Congress Champions, and Kristen Galyean and VS Lady In Red finished third.

For complete results, click here.





