A Walk Through Gilligan Barn.

Are you suffering from Congress FOMO? We have you covered with the latest news and results as well as candids flowing in daily from Columbus! Make sure to check out our special Congress coverage daily for the latest news!

Today we are thrilled to share a sneak peek at the amazing stalls in the Gilligan Barn. If you have ever had a chance to visit the show, this is one part of the Congress experience you don’t want to miss!





