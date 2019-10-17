A Shoppers Paradise – Congress Trade Show

Where do you have more than seven acres of indoor shopping space and additional outdoor space combined with the greatest horse show in all the world? Why the All American Quarter Horse Congress of course!

Many flock to Columbus, Ohio each year to check off the many items on their wish list, and if you can’t find it at Congress, you probably don’t need it!

Over 250 exhibit spaces have everything from tack to show clothing, jewelry to boots, feed, horse and human clothing and even furniture, trailers and vehicles.

Are you planning your trip for later this month? We have some of the hottest booths you will NEED to check out while in Columbus!

5 Star Equine Products

If you are looking for the latest and greatest in equine protective gear you will want to stop in to Saltwell Western Store in section B of Congress Hall.

They will carry a complete line of 5 Star products including the Mohair Cinches, Performer Saddle Pad which is the perfect fit for under your show pad and Patriot Sport Boots.

Look for the perfect pad for under your show saddle – The Performer from $201.95

Shop at https://www.5starequineproducts.com/

Dac

You will want to visit the dac Vitamins and Minerals in Congress Hall in booths #161- #163. They are launching a new product at Congress and everyone who shows or breeds horses will want to talk to them about Pre Buff.

This new product has been designed to help your horse maintain a proper gut PH to reduce gut issues associated with high performance, hauling, weaning and other stressors.

Pre Buff features as a pre workout buffer and is long lasting, fast acting and safe for your horse. Magnesium, Threonine and Calcite are the three main ingredients that will act to protect your horse’s gut health.

Stop by and visit with one of the dac team to learn more about this exciting new product.

If you won’t be at Congress visit https://feeddac.com/ to learn more.

Harris

Harris Leather and Silverworks booth at Congress is always one of the first stops for many. For years their booth has been iconic for unveiling what the new hot trend will be. On the rotating saddle stand you can get a glimpse into the future of show tack and to the past with incredible craftmanship and design.

Located in Congress Hall in booths #811, #815, #809 and #802 you can find everything from headstalls to handcrafted briefcases in this booth.

Even if you are not looking for tack, you will want to wander through this booth to look at the many beautiful pieces. We dare you not to fall in love with something!

Look for this beautiful saddle with its design centered around the two-tone combination of rich, full-quill ostrich with intricately carved natural leather. The 45 degree cornerplates on this saddle are built with an ornate, beaded edge, square concho positioned over a stainless spur rowel and lots of intricate hand engraving. This saddle also features our newly designed Hybrid seat. It is a combination of tooled leather and chocolate brown suede. The hybrid seat allows the rider to have the grip, feel and ride of a suede seat while still maintaining the look of a one-piece tooled seat.

$ $20,795.00

Shopping from home? Visit www.harrisleather.com

Just Peachy

Carrie Bachey and her team have been working hard for months to get ready for this show. Just Peachy will be in Congress Hall booths #204 and #303. Just Peachy was your Reader’s Choice winner for Best Western Show Clothing Store and one visit to their booth will show you why.

With both new and consignment items, Just Peachy will have you in the hottest styles and ready to show in a matter of minutes. Carrie and her team are experts at choosing the right outfit for the client and only bring the best and most current styles in her booth.

Whether you are looking for something over the top or a little more simple Just Peachy has styles for nearly every taste and budget.

If you have high end show clothing you would like to consign, be sure to bring it with you. Just Peachy will be moving a lot of clothing this Congress!

Look for this stunning gently used Lindsay James Showmanship jacket – A cobalt blue, black and white showmanship jacket in XL. $4,295

You can also visit them online at www.justpeachyshowclothing.com

Showgirls Apparel

If you came to Congress to find your perfect match (in show clothing of course) than you must stop by the Showgirls Apparel Booth in Congress Hall booths #17, 319 and 321.

Showgirls has come to Columbus with a fully loaded trailer of the hottest show clothing from Trudy Black Label, Lindsey James, Piccola Rosa, La Collezione di Anna, Holly Taylor, Nancy Rose, Paula’s Place, Nancy Vincent, Lucky Star Show Clothing, Karen Renee and more!

They have some beautiful button ups and the hottest styles including all the stripes you could want!

Both consignment and new clothing are stocked and ready to help you sparkle in the ring this fall.

Look for this stunning bolero and shirt set by Holly Taylor Designs.

Shop online at www.showgirlsapparel.com/

SmartPak

With temperatures falling and the shorter days it is inevitable that winter is on the way. SmartPak will have their booth stocked with the latest and greatest in equine wear.

Look for the Quarter Horse Cut Rockin SP blankets made specifically to fit your AQHA and Stock Breed type horse. Turn out, stable, waterproof and show sheet options are all available with different weights to suit your climate.

Look for the Rockin’ SP Waterproof Turnout from $159

Sundial Show Clothing

Sundial Show Clothing will be available at multiple booths this Congress. Sundial is building a reputation for bringing innovation to the western industry, with anything-but-basic prints to please every cowgirl fashionista.

Sundial Show Clothing takes a modern spin on classic silhouettes, using only the finest activewear fabrics. These stretchy and moisture wicking shirts provide a comfortable, custom fit and feel designed for the western athlete (including youth and plus sizes) Their signature styles are perfect for expressing yourself in and out of the saddle.

High quality and handmade in the USA, you will find these shirts are significantly more durable. They feel better against your skin and continue to look and feel brand new after each wear. You should never sacrifice quality for style, or style for comfort. You can truly have it all, and Sundial’s fit will be your new favorite.

Shop made-to-order at sundialshowclothing.com or in person at the Congress where Sundial Show Clothing is available at LuxLooks Show Clothes in the Annex booth #1086 and Big Dee’s Tack & Vet Supply Annex booth #1050

Look for designs like the Lucky Devil Shirt in Teal ($259) and black bolero vest with fringe ($199) to update your show look.

If you like what you see but are not at Congress be sure to Shop online at sundialshowclothing.com and use special offer code CONGRESS for 10% off your purchase, exclusive for Show Horse Today subscribers.

Shopping at the Congress is an experience to remember. If you are planning your trip be sure to CLICK HERE to see the full list of vendors and to see the trade show map.

If you can’t attend Congress this year be sure to watch PleasureHorse.com for candids and interviews from the 2019 Congress Trade Show where you can “Shop Vicariously” through our writers and photographers.





