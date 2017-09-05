A Combination of Colors are Coming to Tulsa

Press Release

The Pinto Horse Association of America, Inc. is proud to welcome the largest color breed horse show in the world. Colored horses from three different associations will gather for the Color Breed Congress, Nov. 3 – 11, 2017, at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex at the Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Color Breed Congress encompasses three separate breed shows into one. The participating breeds include: the Pinto Horse Association, Palomino Horse Breeders of America and the Appaloosa Horse Club

In addition to specific breed classes, exhibitors will get the chance to compete against one another in the Champion of Champion classes. These classes are designed for winners of certain youth, amateur, and open classes to compete against one another for the true color champion in their respective breed and category.

With an award budget of well over $150,000, awards will be abundant during the show. Awards will include: jackets from Tioga Territory for class champions (with three or more entries), medallions for 1st-10th place in each class, Gist Silversmith custom belt buckles and Kensington Protective Products for high point winners. Scholarships will be given this year to high point overall youth winners within each breed. The scholarships will be redeemable upon enrollment in college. Shorty’s hats will be awarded to reserve high point overall youth winners within each breed.

“Every year we are pleased to give out great awards to our exhibitors,” said Darrell Bilke, PtHA Exec. VP and Chief Operating Officer. “The association would like to thank our Corporate Sponsors; we would not be able to have such a fantastic show without their support.”

The Cash Challenge classes will sure to be a success again, with an estimated purse of $15,000! In addition to the breeds at the show, horse registered as the following can participate: APHA, APHA Solid Paint-Bred, ABRA and POAC.

National Snaffle Bit Association dual approved classes are offered in the Pinto, Palomino and Appaloosa breed show, including solid classes. The NSBA classes allow exhibitors to gain points in both associations, as well as to compete for more prize money.

This year, the Mule & Donkey Congress Show will be held Nov. 3 – 5, in conjunction with the Color Breed Congress.

“We are excited to have the Mule & Donkey Congress once again,” Bilke said.

The Mule & Donkey Congress will consist of an array of classes ranging from Donkey Pleasure Driving to Mule Barrels. Exhibitors will vie for high point and reserve high point buckles. Tioga Territory jackets will be awarded to first place winners of each class (with three or more entries) and medallions for first-tenth place. The youth high point overall winner between the Mule and Donkey division will receive a scholarship and the overall reserve youth winner will receive a Shorty’s Hat.

Besides the horse competition, over 30 vendors will be in attendance at the CBC Marketplace selling everything from clothing to decorations to equipment for showing horses. This is a great time to do some shopping since the holidays are approaching.

The pre-entry deadline for both shows is October 10, 2017. Entry forms and more information about the 2017 Color Breed Congress or the Mule & Donkey Congress Show can be found at colorbreedcongress.com.





