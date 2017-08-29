7th Annual Fallen Horseman Memorial Horse Show to be held Labor Day Weekened

Press Release

Join us for the 7th Annual Fallen Horseman Memorial Horse Show to be held Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2017, at the Champions Center in Springfield, Ohio. This event honors fallen horsemen, women and children who made an impact in the equine industry, enabled your life with horses or had a passion for the horse. Sponsorships are made in memory of our heroes and friends, then, the money is paid forward to the exhibitor in the form of cash and prizes. From the proceeds, the FHMHS donates to a charitable cause annually. This year, they will be donating to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital~Mental Health Awareness in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2017, we will be adding 17 new honorees including: Donna Anderson, Gerald Coffey, Ashlei Ernsberger, Woodie Estes, Nick Gaumer, Jody Gulley, Kathy Hicks, Jane Johnson, Eddie Luse, Dan Mallory, Merrill Mcbride, Rosalie Myers, Erin Oneill, Peter Schramm, Tom Simes, Alissa Trucco, and Frank Wilkens. For more information, contact founder Tammy Lickliter at 937.672.5629 or visit the website.





