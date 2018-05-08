71st National Appaloosa Show and 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show

MOSCOW, Idaho— The 71st National Appaloosa Show & 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show will be held June 25 – July 7, 2018 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, TX! Hundreds of the best Appaloosas and exhibitors from across the nation will gather to display their talent and compete for National and World Championship titles. The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is excited to invite Appaloosa and equine fans alike to join us in watching as these beautiful and versatile horses demonstrate their exceptional abilities in the nation’s longest-running, single-breed horse show.

The first half of the show focuses on youth classes and will kick off with the Annual Appaloosa Youth Association (AYA) 2017 Year-End Award Banquet on Sunday, June 24th, recognizing the accomplishments of members. Over the next week, youth from around the world will compete for World Championship titles in a variety of exciting events. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the week – both Appaloosa specific and joint events with youth from the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) including a Wheelbarrow Race Fundraiser, Dennard’s Western Wear Egg Toss, Judging Contest, Costume Class and much more!

Tuesday, June 26th will be a day to look forward to as the ApHC joins forces once again with APHA to host the annual Stars & Stripes Summer Spectacular – a full day show for equestrians with disabilities. This event is held in the W.R. Watt Arena, where 23 classes from trail to showmanship and more will run for both supported and independent riders, including a special division for veterans!

The second week in Fort Worth will be full of competition as exhibitors participate in over 160 open and non-pro classes, seeking to earn coveted National Championship titles. Appaloosas will show off their versatility, beauty and endurance as they compete in a variety of disciplines.

Visitors won’t want to miss out on shopping at the World of Color Gift Show while they are at the show. Featuring a wide assortment of vendors, items will be abundant. From tack to apparel to jewelry, there is something for everyone!

For more information about the 71st National Appaloosa Show & 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show or any of these exciting events, visit www.appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) was established in 1938 with a mission of honoring the heritage and promoting the future of the Appaloosa horse. The ApHC has since registered more than 700,000 Appaloosas, which are known for their distinctive color, intelligence and even temperament. True to their reputation as an extremely versatile breed, Appaloosas can be found in nearly every discipline including racing, endurance riding and serving as reliable family horses. The international breed registry is headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, the heart of the Palouse region—the Appaloosa breed’s namesake and point of origin.