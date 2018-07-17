71ST National Appaloosa Show & 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show was an Event to Remember

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Nearly 500 of the most talented and colorful Appaloosas gathered for another successful 13-day show, hosted by the Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC). From June 25th to July 7th, Will Rogers Memorial Center was buzzing with activity and showcasing the hard work of trainers, exhibitors, and owners in a variety of disciplines.

There were over 80 youth classes and 157 open and non-pro classes with nearly 2200 entries shown. From Halter to English to Games, there was no shortage of entertainment for equine enthusiasts who came to experience the 71st National Appaloosa Show & 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show. Not only were there numerous awards to be received in each class, over 50 specialty awards were presented to those earning exceptional overall standings.

Highlights of the Youth Show included the Appaloosa Youth Association (AYA) Speech Contest, the AYA Team Tournament – where team Just Keep Riding claimed victory, and the exciting Champion of Champions Competition, sponsored by Deerfield Farm. AYA and ApHC Members were recognized for their accomplishments at their respective 2017 Year End Awards Banquets, held on June 24th and July 3rd at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The beloved 3rd annual Stars & Stripes Summer Spectacular took place on June 26th, a full-day show for equestrians with disabilities and disabled veterans. Excitement was contagious, not only in each class, but through the opportunity to receive show clothes generously donated by ApHC members. Egg Tosses sponsored by Dennard’s Western Wear were held twice at this year’s show, with funds raised donated to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Sponsors, members, trainers, and exhibitors with a passion for the Appaloosa Horse and its community help to make this event possible and one to look forward to each year. The ApHC will see you June 24th through July 6th next year at the 72nd National Appaloosa Show and 2019 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show!

PLEASE JOIN US IN CONGRATULATING THE FOLLOWING HIGH-POINT AWARD EARNERS AT THIS YEAR’S SHOW:

Grand Champion Stallion: ATMOSFEAR, owned by Daniel Drinkard of Thomasville, AL

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: John Lovelace



Reserve Champion Stallion: ALL OPTIONS OPEN, owned by Donna L. Lankford of Argyle, TX and Steve Cruse of Aubrey, TX

Grand Champion Mare: TELARUMOR, owned by Deborah Sinz of Cumming, GA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: John Lovelace

Reserve Champion Mare: FF IVANKA, owned by Scott H. Ferrell of Hudson, WI

Grand Champion Gelding: ITS KID RAAK, owned by Beck Farms of Stockton, CA



Reserve Champion Gelding: COOL ATMOS FEAR, owned by Daniel & Susan Drinkard of Thomasville, AL

Champion Western Horse: TATTOOSCONQUISTADORA, owned by Susan Scott of Granbury, TX, bred by Rene Cairo of Live Oak, FL

Champion English Horse: LADS PLAYBOY, owned by Terri Karr & Sidney Mariah Karr of Rockwall, TX, bred by Iron Horse Appaloosa Ranch of Granbury, TX



Champion Cattle Horse: BULLS SPOTTED WOOD, owned by Kelly Bennet of Dannebrog, NE and Kim Lindsey of Piedmont, OK, bred by John & Dian Doblar of Madison, SD

Champion Games Horse: DEEP SOUTH BOY, owned by Afton Forred & Kathy Forred M.D. of Harper, KS, bred by John M. Haid Jr. of Siloam Springs, AR

Champion Ranch Horse: SMART LITTLE GOSSIP, owned and bred Jennie Shrout of Clements, CA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Kansas ApHC

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



Grand Champion Non-Pro Stallion: AB SLASH BOWIE, owned by Amy Mulligan of Granbury, TX and Dena Raggio of Whitesboro, TX

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: John Lovelace

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch



Reserve Champion Non-Pro Stallion: CLASSIC EGO, owned by Donald & Linda Lue Law and David & Annette Jackson of Butler, MO

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch



Grand Champion Non-Pro Mare: TELARUMOR, owned by Deborah Sinz of Cumming, GA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: John Lovelace

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch



Reserve Champion Non-Pro Mare: PRETY GOOD ATTENCION, owned by John Lovelace of Hudson, FL

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch

Grand Champion Non-Pro Gelding: AS COOL AS I AM, owned by Jack Rollins of Red Oak, TX

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch



Reserve Champion Non-Pro Gelding: HEZA CAJUN COPY CAT, owned by Steve & Vickie Wharram of Cleburne, TX

Award sponsored by Raggio Ranch

ApHC All- Around Non-Pro: JENNI SHROUT of Clements, CA

Award Trailer sponsored by Twin Cities South Trailer Sales LLC, Sundowner and Gary & Tammy Raak.



High-Point Non-Pro: SHERRI MELL of San Antonio, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Reserve High-Point Non-Pro: JENNI SHROUT of Clements, CA

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



High-Point Masters Non-Pro: BRENDA WEYERS of Two Rivers, WI

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Chris Filippelli

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Reserve High-Point Masters Non-Pro: SHERRY JOHNSON of Watauga, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

High-Point 35 & Over Non-Pro: LESLA ANDREWS of Los Ranchos, NM

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Dryden Ranch

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Reserve High-Point 35 & Over Non-Pro: TRISTANNA BICKFORD of Cheyenne, WY

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: The Archer Family

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

High-Point Novice Non-Pro: MICHELLE BAKER of Crittenden, KY

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Patty McCartin

Reserve High-Point Novice Non-Pro: LARA AVERY of Somers, CT

High Point Walk/Trot Non-Pro: CHARLISSA D. STEPHENS of San Antonio, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



Reserve High-Point Walk/Trot Non-Pro: SHARON SNYDER of Pilot Point, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



Non-Pro Champion Games Horse: SLIDE ME A WHIZ, owned by Richard Lankford & Jeff Lankford of Princeton, IN and bred by Diane & Stan Edwards of Ocala, FL

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Non-Pro Champion Cattle Horse: HOLLYWOOD PINE, owned by Richard Schlough of Reedsburg, WI, bred by Jorlyce Rafel of Hillsboro, WI

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Elite Custom Saddles

Non-Pro Champion Halter Exhibitor: TAYLOR PEARSON of Woodburn, KY

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Brenda O’Neil



Non-Pro Champion Western Exhibitor: TRISTANNA BICKFORD of Cheyenne, WY

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



Non-Pro Champion English Exhibitor: CHRISTY WALLACE of Schriever, LA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Schneiders Saddlery

Champion Non-Pro Showmanship/ Equitation Exhibitor: DR. TED ZAJAC III of Coopersburg, PA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Megan Disselkoen



Champion Non-Pro Ranch Horse: SMART LITTLE GOSSIP, owned and bred by Jennie Shrout of Clements, CA

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Non-Pro Sportsmanship Award: JEFFERY P. KLEIN of Ithaca, NY.

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Dale Sullens

High-Point Youth, 12 & Under: MADISON R. SCHATZMAN of Redmond, WA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Santa Cruz Biotechnologies

Reserve High-Point Youth, 12 & Under: OLIVE HOLM of Clyde Hill, WA

High-Point Youth, 13-15: ABIGAIL BICKNELL of Bethlehem, PA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: 3 Star Farms



Reserve High-Point Youth, 13-15: AMY LAMBERTH of Georgetown, TX

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: 3 Star Farms

High-Point Youth, 16-18: CASEY JOHNSON of Rose Hill, NC

Elite Custom Saddle Sponsored by: Sue Scobee & The Archer Family

Reserve High-Point Youth, 16-18: SAMANTHA JOHNSON of Norwell, MA



ApHC All-Around Youth: OLIVE HOLM of Clyde Hill, WA

Award Trailer sponsored by Twin Cities South Trailer Sales LLC, Sundowner and Gary & Tammy Raak.

Elite Custom Saddle Sponsored by: The Kennedy Family

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Tom Niepoth

Overall High-Point Youth: CASEY JOHNSON of Rose Hill, NC

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Capstone Farm and Sarah Aron Kramer

High-Point Youth Walk/ Trot Exhibitor, 10 & Under: CAMILLE ELISE KENNEDY of Seattle, WA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Deerfield Farm

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Reserve High-Point Youth Walk/ Trot Exhibitor, 10 & Under: EMMA WENZEL of Bryan, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

High-Point Youth Walk/ Trot Exhibitor, 11-18: EMMA SHARP of Georgetown, TX

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: The Kennedy Family

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Reserve High-Point Youth Walk/ Trot Exhibitor, 11-18: ELIANA VOELKEL of College Station, TX

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles



High-Point Youth 18 & Under Equitation Rider: ELIZABETH HORN of Bath, PA



High-Point Novice Youth, 18 & Under: KAIA MARIE OLSEN of Snoqualmie, WA

Reserve High-Point Novice Youth, 18 & Under: MADISON R. SCHATZMAN of Redmond, WA

Overall High-Point Youth Games Exhibitor: SAMANTHA JOHNSON of Norwell, MA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Sue Scobee

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Overall High-Point Youth Cattle Exhibitor: OLIVIA MC CAIN of Tuscola, TX

Zippos Sensation High-Point Youth Over Fences Award: AMY LAMBERTH of Georgetown, TX

Award sponsored by Windemere Equestrian Center



Champion Youth Ranch Horse: LOOSE CANNON, owned by Jenna Pastour or Mitchellville, IA

Award sponsored by Elite Custom Saddles

Youth Sportsmanship Award: ELIZABETH HORN of Bath, PA

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by: Wattland II



Randy Cutbirth Memorial Award: LISA PIRTLE of Davie, FL

Montana Silversmiths Belt Buckle Sponsored by friends of Randy Cutbirth

To find out more about the 71st National Championship Appaloosa Show & 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show, or other ApHC events, visit www.appaloosa.com.

The Appaloosa Youth Association (AYA) is the youth affiliate of the Appaloosa Horse Club. Officially approved in 1981, the AYA was the first youth program developed to complement an equine breed association.



The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) was established in 1938 with a mission of honoring the heritage and promoting the future of the Appaloosa horse. The ApHC has since registered more than 700,000 Appaloosas, which are known for their distinctive color, intelligence and even temperament. True to their reputation as an extremely versatile breed, Appaloosas can be found in nearly every discipline including racing, endurance riding and serving as reliable family horses. The international breed registry is headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, the heart of the Palouse region—the Appaloosa breed’s namesake and point of origin.





