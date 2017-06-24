6 Things to Look Forward to at the AjPHA World Show

[source: APHA.com]

The 2017 AjPHA World Championship Show is fast approaching. Here are six things you don’t want to miss.

Youth Awards Banquet

The 2016 AjPHA Year-End Awards Banquet is June 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Round Up Inn. Come by and enjoy this catered event while celebrating the success of Youth members. Presentations will take place throughout the ceremony, and awards will be presented at the end. Tickets can be ordered online.

AjPHA National Convention

All youth are encouraged to attend the AjPHA National Convention June 28 from 8-9:30 p.m. at the West Sale Arena. Youth national directors will vote for and elect AjPHA national officers and discuss AjPHA business. Attending the convention is a great opportunity to learn what all goes into running AjPHA and to meet those behind the scenes. Plus, there’s free pizza.

Get Social!

We’ve got lots of fun events planned throughout the show:

Exhibitor Party – Don’t miss this awesome event July 1 at 6 p.m. Awards Recognition Concepts is hosting the event, so food and fun are guaranteed.

Ice Cream Party – On July 3 at 3 p.m. on the John Justin Concourse, we’ll have an ice cream party sponsored by Markel and Stockyards Heritage. Be sure to take advantage of the photo booth and keep a look out for Paint Horse Pete to make his appearance.

Youth Boot Scramble – Two age groups will go foot-to-foot to win a pair of Way Out West Boots June 29 at 7:50 p.m. in the John Justin Arena. Kick your boots off, relax and jump into the action.

Youth Team Tournament

On June 28, teams representing their home states will compete in showmanship, horsemanship, hunt-seat equitation, walk/trot pleasure and barrel racing in the John Justin arena beginning at 8 a.m. The jeopardy competition and knowledge relay will begin at 5 p.m. in the West Sale Arena, with the awards ceremony immediately following.

Back on Track USA Championship Dog Race, featuring Chad Prather

Share your love of Paints and pooches with Chad Prather, the social-media sensation famous for filming rants in the driver’s seat of his pickup. Chad will be officiating the Dog Race in the John Justin Arena on June 29 around 5 p.m. Be sure to enter your dog, and don’t be shy too shy take a selfie with the Facebook-famous cowboy. You aren’t going to want to miss this one!

AjPHA Scholarships

Thanks to donor support, the average scholarship pay out is $3,300 per class for this year’s Youth World Championship Show. Scholarships are awarded in every class through 5th place, and $500 will be awarded to 7thplace in Aged Mares and Aged Geldings only. A randomly drawn exhibitor in each class will also receive a $150 scholarship.





