51st Congress Slides Into the First Weeks of Action

The All American Quarter Horse Congress has started with a bang in Columbus, Ohio for the 2017 marking the 51st event.

Reining and Cutting took center stage during the first week, bringing exhibitors, horses, and enthusiasts from across the world to watch some of the best horses in the industry compete.

Both events began on October 3rd, two days earlier than past years due to the continuing growth and interest in the working horse classes.

Andrea Fappani, NRHA Hall of Fame trainer, won the coveted NRHA Congress Reining Futurity with All American Vintage, with a score of 232.5 ultimately garnering a check of $29, 955.75, thanks to sponsors like Friends of the Congress Reining.

Katsy Leeman dominated the NRHA Non Pro Stakes with Odds In My Favour winning the Level 3 and Level 4 walking away with a $14,000 check.

In addition to top-level competition, the USA Para Reining competed for the 2nd time at the Congress. Grade 1-4 exhibitors competed for Congress honors and for Para Reining honors, meanwhile winning the hearts of spectators and inspiring anyone within sight’s reach.

Over in the Cutting arena, the Mercuria World Series of Cutting Finals and the Bridleless Cutting for both the Non Pro and the Open wowed spectators with extremely athletic horses. As one of the Congress’ ticketed special events, goers got their money’s worth.

In the Non Pro Mercuria, Non Pro Hall of Famer 15-year-old Cade Shepard of Summerdale, Alabama, marked 222.5 on Christy Hughes to top the charts, while his father Hall of Fame rider Austin Shepard marked 230 on Deluxe Checks to dominate the Mercuria World Series of Cutting.

Both Cutting and Reining continue until Tuesday, October 10th followed by Ranch Riding, Roping, and continuing to the All-Around events later in the months. To see full results, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com/results/2017-horse-show-results. The event also offers Live Stream and to follow the latest scores while the classes are running, find the Horse Show Tracker app for as-it-happens information.

The show continues through October 29th, with a multitude of classes, disciplines, and inevitably a new elite club of 2017 Congress Champions.





