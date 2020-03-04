COLUMBUS, OH – The 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book is live!

Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle

Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle

2-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open, Ltd & SBB) – Presented by Coughlin Automotive

3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

Congress Southern Belle Breeders 3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

3-Year-Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity (Non Pro, Ltd & SBB)

Maturity Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

3-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity (Open, Ltd & SBB)

Congress Barrel Racing Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Equine Rehab

Congress Pole Bending Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Equine Rehab

NRHA Open Reining Futurity (Level 4, 3, 2, 1 & Prime Time) – Presented by Friends of the Congress Reining

The 2020 Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book can be accessed at http://quarterhorsecongress.com/congress-futurities-sweepstakes-classes

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million in the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.