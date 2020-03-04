PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book is Live

2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book is Live

March 4th, 2020 2:34 PM | No Comments

COLUMBUS, OH – The 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book is live!

  • Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle
  • Congress Masters 2-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity – Presented by The Equine Chronicle
  • 2-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open, Ltd & SBB) – Presented by Coughlin Automotive
  • 3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)
  • Congress Southern Belle Breeders 3-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)
  • 3-Year-Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Futurity (Non Pro, Ltd & SBB)
  • Maturity Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)
  • 3-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity (Open, Ltd & SBB)
  • Congress Barrel Racing Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Equine Rehab
  • Congress Pole Bending Sweepstakes – Presented by TLC Equine Rehab
  • NRHA Open Reining Futurity (Level 4, 3, 2, 1 & Prime Time) – Presented by Friends of the Congress Reining

The 2020 Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes Entry Book can be accessed at http://quarterhorsecongress.com/congress-futurities-sweepstakes-classes

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million in the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.



