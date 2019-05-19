2019 SOQHA The Madness Show an Outstanding Success

The 2019 SOQHA The Madness show was another outstanding show. Large numbers including over 338 trail runs on Saturday, stiff competition and some big money futurities all keep this show as a must for many schedules.

We were lucky enough to have candids from Scott Neuman who was on site helping with the show management. He has shared his daily Ponies, People and Pups candids as well as some of the “Future Champions” who as always stole the show with their cuteness.

Some of the big winners from the show include

The Madness Maiden Western Pleasure

Champion: The Beat Goes On Owner: Natasha Blanchard Exhibitor: Rusty Green $15,000

Reserve Champion: Batmans Viral Gal owner: Ron Shelly Exhibitor: Randy Wilson, $7,500

Novice Horse Western Pleasure Slot Class

Champion: Knockin It Out Owner: Kathryn Fredrick Exhibitor: Katy Jo Zuidema , $15,000;

Reserve Champion: Snap It Send It Owner: Kent Ray Taylor Exhinitor Aaron Moses , $7,500;

Intermediate and Limited Champion: Dont Know Dont Care Owner: Capall Creek Farm Exhibitor: Kelby Hutchinson

$10,000 Maturity Ltd Horse Western Pleasure

Champion: Not Just An Illusion Owner: Perry Jackson Exhibitor: Aaron Moses

Reserve Champion: KM Nothin Better Owner: Masterson Farms Exhibitor: Houston Huff

3-Year-Old Non-Pro Western Pleasure

Champion: WhatGoesAround Owner: Capital Quarter Horses Exhibitor: Hillary Roberts

Reserve Champion: Chattanooga Lucy Owner and Exhibitor: Alicia Ritsema

See the Candids:

Ponies

People

Pups

Future Champions





