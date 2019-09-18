2019 Congress to see the Revival of Million Dollar Stallion Avenue

The 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress just added one more reason you need to be in Columbus this fall. The Million Dollar Stallion Avenue is back with a modern twist and some incredible stallions for your viewing pleasure.

“For decades, the greatest stallions were brought to the Congress and stood on Million Dollar Stallion Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of people saw the horses in person. This year, at the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress, we will again present the most influential stallions of today’s industry through a showcase of life-size images on the entry wall of the Celeste Center, as well as a video tribute to the many great stallions who stood on Stallion Avenue. We invite all Congress guests to visit Million Dollar Stallion Row.” Shared the All American Quarter Horse Congress.