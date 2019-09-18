2019 Congress to see the Revival of Million Dollar Stallion Avenue
The 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress just added one more reason you need to be in Columbus this fall. The Million Dollar Stallion Avenue is back with a modern twist and some incredible stallions for your viewing pleasure.
“For decades, the greatest stallions were brought to the Congress and stood on Million Dollar Stallion Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of people saw the horses in person. This year, at the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress, we will again present the most influential stallions of today’s industry through a showcase of life-size images on the entry wall of the Celeste Center, as well as a video tribute to the many great stallions who stood on Stallion Avenue. We invite all Congress guests to visit Million Dollar Stallion Row.” Shared the All American Quarter Horse Congress.
2019 STALLIONS Include:
Allocate Your Assets
Makin Me Willy Wild
Winnies Willy
The Best Martini
Radical Signs R Good
I Am The Party
Its A Southern Thing
No Doubt Im Lazy
VS GoodRide
The Born Legacy
Mr Zippos Good Bar
Strutin On The Range
Best Kept Secret – Steve Headley & Kathy Headley
Rumerz
Heartz On Fire
Tinseltown Flash
What a unique spectacle this will be with life size images in the Celeste. We can not wait to see the new, modern version of Million Dollar Stallion Avenue!
