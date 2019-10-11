2019 Congress Super Sale Yearling Preview

Willy Huntin A Win” pending 2018 gr.m. (Winnies Willy x Erin’s Grape (TB)) 2018 grey mare. Fancy hunter under saddle prospect. Balanced, flat front leg, deep hock. Dam is Performance point earner producer of foals with NSBA $374.25. (Amanda Rohr) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJYSD8wMzn8&feature=youtu.be

ZZZs A Marecedes 2018 s.m. (Too Sleepy To Zip x Good Marecedes) Folks – She is the real deal – this Yearling filly is by one of the all-time leading sires and out of 17.2 H – Superior HUS mare – Good Marecedes (2x NSBA World Champion and AQHA Reserve Champion HUS). She is half- sister to17.2H Iron Marecedes who finished top 5 in AQHA Congress Masters last year and is currently being shown successfully by a youth. This filly has it all, she’s beautiful to look at, flashy and fancy, has a great top line, and boy can she move. She’s got an awesome disposition, easy to get along with, loads, clips bathes and good with the farrier. She’s had about 3 months of professional training so far but buy her, train her and take her to the show pen because that’s where she belongs! She’s the complete package and is sure to get you noticed in the ring. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkXXdFkQOAw&feature=youtu.be

Im Hot Money 2018 br.m. (These Irons Are Hot x Im Money Too) Big pretty and kind mare that has the look, movement, size and disposition to be back showing here next year. Her full brother was the High Selling hunt seat gelding in the Congress Yearling Sale and is out showing successfully in the major futurities with expectations of him to be in the Sale Stakes Class in 2019.This filly has the same potential. She’s very uncomplicated with no motor. Sired by the late great stallion, These Irons Are Hot, and out of Im Money Too (full sisterto Iron Enterprise) that is a strong and solid producer of Futurity, NSBA WorldChampions and show horses. This filly definitely deserves a second look. HYPPN/N per AQHA.

(Amy Gumz) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8uFpYzo4oQ&feature=youtu.be

She Bee A Machine 2018 ch.m. (The Lopin Machine x She Bee A Chex) AQHA , APHA full registry and PtHA registered. Gather round for this one! She Bee A Machine is all the money. She can jog in a teacup and does not bend her leg when she lopes! She is double registered and is eligible for ALL NSBA Color classes! Sired by Congress Masters Champion The Lopin Machine, and out of the great producing mare, She Bee AChex, multiple Congress and World Champion producer. This one will make you famous! HYPP N/N per AQHA.

(Roger Landis) https://youtu.be/D22k8pxdun0

Best By Design 2018 blk.g. (RL Best Of Sudden x Shez Good N Sultry) Best By Design AQHA /APHA (solid) is a multiple time Champion at the Tom Powers Futurity and the NSBA World Show winning over $23,000 in just two shows. Griffin checks all the boxes with looks mind and movement. X-rays available upon request. ( Brett & Heather Caplinger) https://youtu.be/eOX-MXsGmoE

Martinis On Me 2018 br.g. (The Best Martini x Slow Low And Lazy) They won’t come any easier than Martinis On Me! “Mikey” is from aproven cross being a full brother to National leader, A Slow Martini. This guy can absolutely lope with the best of them. He’s very mature both physically andmentally and will be an easy ride for the 2-year-old events. Sired by the hot youngsire, The Best Martini, and out of multiple producer, Slow Low And Lazy. The guess work is done on this one. HYPP N/N per AQHA

(Roger Landis, Agent) https://youtu.be/7liBfEM6i-0

She Will Be Somebody 2018 br.m. (VS Code Blue x Somebody Will Know) This fancy filly will certainly take your breath away. Her movement,conformation, and great disposition will take you all the way to the winner’s circle.Her dam is a daughter of the late great Good I Will Be. Don’t miss her as she willbe somebody!! 5 panel negative as per both sire and dam.

(Rod Jeffries)

Sheza Wicked Machine 2018 s.m. (The Lopin Machine x Suddenly In Lace) AQHA/ APHA SPB registered. Sheza Wicked Machine is as fancy as they come. Exceptional mover and she is also eligible for a multitude of programs. “Darlene” is double registered APAH (SPB) which will make her earning potential that much sweeter. Correct mover and easy on the eyes. Sheza Wicked Machines is sired by Congress Masters Champion The Lopin Machine, and is out of a lovely young producing daughter of Sudden Instinct. HYPP N/N as per AQHA. (Roger Landis, Agent)

Certain To Be Lopin 2018 s.g. (The Lopin Machine x A Certain Guest) Here’s a really eye catching gelding sired by Congress Masters Champion, The Lopin Machine. Fancy to look at and a super correct mover. Certain To Be Lopin is eligible for all the major futurity programs and is talented enough to be an open horse. He’s an excellent student and should be an easy ride for the 2-year-old events. HYPP N/N per AQHA. (Roger Landis, Agent) https://youtu.be/CfPV1RdatiY

Wynter Love Affair 2018 b.ro.m. (Good To Know x Ablazing Hot Diesel) 2018 & 19 WVQHA Breeders Futurity Champion. Currently stands 15.1, her dam (ABALZING HOT DIESEL, futurity champion) matured to 16 hands, she is the Dam’s oldest surviving foal. Wynter is great minded, slow legged and gets along well with other horses, farrier, vets and barn help. Fancy bay roan in color she will certainly catch the judges eye with her great front leg. Wynter could be the Western Pleasure prospect to take you to the winners circle in the 2020 2YO classes. Sale stakes and NSBA eligible. (Autumn Thomas) https://youtu.be/birgiVEOlt0 https://youtu.be/M9hvZV3V6CY

Southern And Certain 2018 ch.g. (Its A Southern Thing x Certain Diva) Super nice gelding that is easy and trainable. He is great legged, wants togo slow and hold the ground. Appears to be very Non-Pro friendly. Sired by thehot junior sire, Its A Southern Thing; and out of a young broodmare that is lookinglike a strong producer. Dam is a daughter of Blazing Hot that is out of a full sisterto Certain Potential. Siblings to this yearling are placed in strong training programs and showing well. HYPP N/N per AQHA (Amy Gumz, Agent) https://youtu.be/YM_fY8c5VbI

Willy Smokin 2018 blk.b. (Winnies Willy x Chex Are Good Willy Smokin is a natural. He can jog in a teacup and lopes so soft you’llnot hear him go by! Great minded and definitely talented enough to be an Open horse for the 2’s next year. “Stilts” is just an all around good guy to work with. Sired by leading sire Winnies Willy and out of the great producing mare, Chex Are Good. HYPP N/N per AQHA (Roger Landis, Agent) https://youtu.be/LqtVKbPETN8

That Willy Happened 2018 s.m. (Winnies Willy x Chip Happens) “Frannie” is the complete package! She is a top end prospect for the major2-year-old events AND she’s full registry color for PtHA also which makes hereligible for ALL NSBA Color events! Wicked legged and drop dead gorgeous. Sired by multiple Congress and World Champion sire, Winnies Willy; and out of Chip Happens, World Champion producer and multiple

Superior producer. This one has every right to get famous!

(Roger Landis, Agent) https://youtu.be/mufoJEpI1RA

Willy Turns Me On 2018 b.m. (Winnies Willy x Covered In Cashmere) This stunning filly is sired by multiple Congress and World Champion sire, Winnies Willy, and is out of a good producing daughter of A Good Machine.“Tulip” checks off every category on your wish list! She’s big, correct, and will excel at a multitude of events. Wicked legged and she’ll not be missed goingdown the rail with her beautiful profile. (Roger Landis) https://youtu.be/1lgJmP7fw08

The Bro Code 2018 rd.rn.g. (VS Code Red x Heartstring Gal) As you can see, Hiccup’s pedigree speaks for itself. His dam hasproduced a Congress Champion and many other Futurity Champions. We believe this could be her best yet! With his size and conformation he will surely bean early 2-year-old contender. HYPP N/N per AQHA.

(Dave Aitchison, Agent)

Cool To Be Southern 2018 b.g. (Its A Southern Thing x Im Cool Lookin) Big, strong gelding that is definitely a 2-year-old prospect. His siblings have been successful futurity horses and he will too! “Palmer” is sired by the verypopular young sire, Its A Southern Thing, and the Moonpie foals have had a great year in the futurities, Youth World, and the NSBA World Show. His dam is not onlythe full sister to the great mare, Cool Lookin Lady, but she has produced a steady line of show horses at the highest level. Palmer has been easy to train with andhas a good work ethic. He is eligible for all the major programs and with these sale stakes, the sky’s the limit. HYPP N/N per AQHA. (Gumz Farms) https://youtu.be/9VRqz_hVsxM

Lope Like A Machine 2018 s.m. (The Lopin Machine x Im Invited To Zip) Lope Like A Machine is as pretty as they come. She’s sired by CongressMasters Champion, The Lopin Machine, and out of the good producing mare, ImInvited To Zip. “Iris” is a fancy mover and has the looks to appeal to anyone.Eligible for all the major events, Iris is sure to win her fair share in the 2-year-oldevents next year. 5-Panel N/N per AQHA. (Roger Landis, Agent) https://youtu.be/4Zb0CUfDhX8