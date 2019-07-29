2019 Congress Super Sale – Enter Now, Don’t be left out.

COLUMBUS, OH – “Entries are open for the 53rd Annual Congress Super Sale, held annually with the All American Quarter Horse Congress produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association,” announces Mike Jennings, of the Professional Horse Services, LLC team that manages the auction. “We encourage sellers to enter their good horses early this year. In 2018 the auction filled and we had to turn down some horses.”

The 2019 Congress Super Sale will again feature three sessions. There will be two Yearling Sale Stakes sessions, one for Western Pleasure yearlings and, for the second year, a session for Hunter Under Saddle yearlings. The third session, the “Super Session”, is open to show horses, broodmares, stallions and other prospects.

The 2019 Sales Stakes classes will pay large purses to yearlings that were offered in the 2018 Congress Super Sale Stakes sessions and paid nomination fees at the auction.

$89,500 is the purse for the 3rd Annual Western Pleasure Sale Stakes class, which includes $10,000 for Limited riders added by OQHA. There will be Open and Non Pro divisions with the purse being pro-rated based on the number of entries showing. The 2019 entries will compete for the purse money, the titles and their place on the Vic Clark Perpetual trophies.

$17,500 is the purse for the first Hunter Under Saddle Sale Stakes Class, which includes $1,500 for Limited riders from a sponsorship by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.

Entry forms can be found on the Pro Horse Services website home page and the page for the Congress Super Sale - https://prohorseservices.com/2019/2319/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. Paints and Appaloosas will also be accepted for the Congress Super Sale since those breeds can compete in the Congress Stakes classes.

NEW for this year – a photo will be required with the entry form for entries in the Sales Stakes sessions. This photo will be used by the Sale Committee to assess the overall quality of the entry in the event more entries are received than can be accepted and some have to be returned. This does not have to be a promotional quality photo.

The 2018 Congress Super Sale showed a strong market for quality prospects, show horses and breeding stock. Full results for six previous Congress Super Sales can be found on the results page of the Pro Horse Services website.

2018 Western Pleasure Yearling Stakes Session – at $130,000 the Overall High Seller of the auction and Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller was Hip # 97 – How Do U Figer, a 2017 mare by How Bout This Cowboy and out of Go Figer that was sold to Wheeler & Jimmy Nichols, Templeton, CA by Kathie Kennedy as Agent for Stanley and Susan Scott, Ocala, FL. The session posted an average price of $10,988, with gross of $1,296,700.

2018 Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Stakes Session – $35,000 was the top price paid in the Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes session for Hip # 130 – Unas Best Asset, a 2017 stallion by Allocate Your Assets and out of Arohras Punchuna, by Woody Wright, from NC from seller Amanda Rohr, from OH. The average price for the session was $9,930.

2018 Super Session – $29,000 was the price pad for the Super Session High Seller – Hip # 157 – Slim Shadyy, a 2016 stallion by Batt Man and out of I Love To Win, by

buyer Lara N. Simmons, of Bristol, WI, from consignor: Jason Ducharme, of MI. This session saw 88% of the entries sell to new owners for an average price of $6,261.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are pleased to again provide management services for the OQHA Congress Super Sale. They have SOLD over 70,000 horses in their auction management career. The company is the industry leader in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the Congress Super Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2018. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million in the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.





