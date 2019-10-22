2019 Congress Showcases Mare Power

Winning a Congress Championship takes a team, from trainers to owners, riders and spouses. But the horse also had a team long before he made it to the winner’s circle and to them this win is just as incredible of a moment as to the exhibitor and owner.

Lynn Carr hurried to the outgate to hug DontKissThisMachine (aka George) following his win in the Level 1 Senior Western Pleasure with Jess Albion Bergantzel;. While she was not the owner or rider, she was the breeder of this stunning horse by A Good Machine and out of her great mare Imtoosassyformychips. “My mare is now a Congress Champion producer” she exclaimed.

It is one thing to breed great horses but getting them to the right hands can make all the difference and Carr has found the perfect match. Pattie Fox had fallen in love with the foals from this mare and now owns many of them, including a half brother by Mechanic that Pattie hopes to show herself in the future.

“George was just special from the start” shared Fox, “he was named for George Clooney with his big gorgeous eyes.” I like him so much as a baby that Lynn Carr said one day “whether you buy him or not, I am tying him to your mailbox.”

DontKissThisMachine is Fox’s daughter’s horse and they have had an incredible carer together, but this Congress Championship just capped it off. George is being offered for sale due to her college commitments.

The connection between Fox and Carr though is far from over. George’s Congress Champion producing dam is headed to live with Fox at her Fox Ridge Farm where she will continue to raise champions.

On Thursday, another mare stood out in the field. A Certain Illusion, herself a multiple World Champion was a standout producer in the pleasure pen. In the 10K Limited Horse Open Maturity Aaron Moses rode her great son, Not Just An Illusion for owner Perry Jackson to the championship. Edward as he is known in the barn is a four-year-old by No Doubt Im Lazy. The big, beautiful gelding has a bright future outside of the pleasure pen as well as “he has a big beautiful lead change and shows phenomenal talent in the trail” shared owner Jackson.

As Not Just An Illusion relished his win in the stall, his full sister Never Have I Ever took her turn in the pen with Jay Starnes in the saddle for owner Dakota Andrie. The beautiful two-year-old has been turning heads and winning all summer, and the Congress was no different. Madonna loped her way to the win in the 2YO Open Western Pleasure Stakes class and returned later in the week with her 13-year-old owner to win the 2YO Limited Non-Pro Pleasure.

Kristy Starnes delightedly celebrated their mares winning offspring. When asked if they had any more of this NDIL X A Certain Illusion cross in their pastures both Jay and Kristy responded in unison, “No, but there will be.” They are however very excited about the long yearling by A Lopin Machine and out of this great mare.

A Congress Championship can provide validity for a breeding program and while we often celebrate the wins by get of a certain stallion, we should also remember to look on the bottom side. The mare power is strong in Columbus





