2019 Congress Show and Sale Entries Now Open

Congress Super Sale Sessions

• YEARLING SALE STAKES Session – Western Pleasure

• YEARLING SALE STAKES Session – Hunter Under Saddle

Entry Deadline: September 1

Entry Fee: $650

Commission: 9% of Sale Price.

No Sale Commission: Yearling may remain eligible for Sale Stakes class by paying 9% commission AND $250 Sustaining Fee. Otherwise, pay 5% of Final Bid.

NEW in 2019: Photograph required with entry form for ALL Sale Stakes Entries.

• SUPER Session – All Ages (Show Horses – Prospects – Breeding Stock)

Entry Deadline: August 23

Entry Fee: $550

Commission: 9% of Sale Price.

No Sale Commission: 5% of Final Bid (No Sale Commission not to exceed $600 (plus entry fee)

Entries were returned in 2018 due to limited number of stalls.