2019 Congress Show and Sale Entries Now Open

The 2019 Congress Entry Book is now online and the sale is accepting entries. You will want to get those entries in for the biggest show of the year before deadline which is Aug 1st for the Futurities and Sweepstakes and August 25th for the general classes and stakes!
There are some new class additions for 2019 that you will want to take note of including the addition on three new Super Sires classes.
New for 2019
- Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes
- Congress Cutting Champions Challenge
- 4 & 5 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by CarbonKlean
- Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information): 2YO Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity -Presented by Coughlin Automotive, 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes and Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes
Entry Deadlines:
- Futurities & Sweepstakes – August 1st
- Stakes & General Horse Show – August 25th
- Cutting – September 1st
In addition the Congress Super Sale in now accepting entries.
Congress Super Sale Sessions
• YEARLING SALE STAKES Session – Western Pleasure
• YEARLING SALE STAKES Session – Hunter Under Saddle
Entry Deadline: September 1
Entry Fee: $650
Commission: 9% of Sale Price.
No Sale Commission: Yearling may remain eligible for Sale Stakes class by paying 9% commission AND $250 Sustaining Fee. Otherwise, pay 5% of Final Bid.
NEW in 2019: Photograph required with entry form for ALL Sale Stakes Entries.
(for sale committee use only)
• SUPER Session – All Ages (Show Horses – Prospects – Breeding Stock)
Entry Deadline: August 23
Entry Fee: $550
Commission: 9% of Sale Price.
No Sale Commission: 5% of Final Bid (No Sale Commission not to exceed $600 (plus entry fee)
DON’T DELAY!!
Entries were returned in 2018 due to limited number of stalls.
