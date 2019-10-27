2019 Congress Masters Champions Crowned

The 2019 Congress Masters saw incredibly deep classes and beautiful rides from the maiden two-year-olds and their trainers. After the arena dust settled these were the champions.

Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Western Pleasure

1- Hay Goodlookn/Andy Cochroan for Capital Quarter Horsess LLC – $25,000

2- RR Cant Stop A Feelin/Mike Hachtel for Nettie Olsen – $12,500 (Limited Champion – $5,000)

3- Livin Da Dream/Jay Starnes for Nettie Olsen – $5,000

4- Suddenly Ladylike/Gil Galyean for Starland Ranch LLC – $4,500

5- Snippity Snap/Denton Debuhr for Julie Dishman – $4,000 (Reserve Limited – $3,000)

6- Battin On Slow/Karen Hornick for Jack Creditt – $3,500

7- RV Dunit N Moonlite/Justin Clay Arrington for Vickie Kent – $3,000

8- KM My Girl/Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC – $2,500

9- Always Lopin/David Archer for Paula Czapko

10- Ready Set Strut/Alex Whalen for Shelley Nuhn Shepherd (3rd Limited – $2,500)

11- Its A Certain Thing/Patrick O/Brien for Matthew & Melissa Burton

Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle

1- Al Right Already/Beth Case for Rebekah Kazakevicius – $10,000

2- Bout Time Baby/Amber Pickard for Brent Husky – $5,000 (Limited Champion – $5,000)

3- TF Gunpowder N Lace/Katy Jo Zuidema for Kelli Jensen – $4,000

4- Al Ways Incredible/Alyse Roberts for Starland Ranch LLC – $3,500

5- My Assets Will Do/Melissa Thyfault for Melanie Humphreys – $2,500 (Reserve Limited – $3,000)

6- Al Ways A Factor/Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt – $2,000 (3rd Limited – $2,000)

7- Next Stop Paris/Julian Harris

8- ImaHeartbreaker/Joy Wheeler

9- Hes Maid Of Iron/Farley McLendon

10- Hubbout An Uber/Trisha Yamber





