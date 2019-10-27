2019 Congress Masters Champions Crowned
The 2019 Congress Masters saw incredibly deep classes and beautiful rides from the maiden two-year-olds and their trainers. After the arena dust settled these were the champions.
Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Western Pleasure
1- Hay Goodlookn/Andy Cochroan for Capital Quarter Horsess LLC – $25,000
2- RR Cant Stop A Feelin/Mike Hachtel for Nettie Olsen – $12,500 (Limited Champion – $5,000)
3- Livin Da Dream/Jay Starnes for Nettie Olsen – $5,000
4- Suddenly Ladylike/Gil Galyean for Starland Ranch LLC – $4,500
5- Snippity Snap/Denton Debuhr for Julie Dishman – $4,000 (Reserve Limited – $3,000)
6- Battin On Slow/Karen Hornick for Jack Creditt – $3,500
7- RV Dunit N Moonlite/Justin Clay Arrington for Vickie Kent – $3,000
8- KM My Girl/Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC – $2,500
9- Always Lopin/David Archer for Paula Czapko
10- Ready Set Strut/Alex Whalen for Shelley Nuhn Shepherd (3rd Limited – $2,500)
11- Its A Certain Thing/Patrick O/Brien for Matthew & Melissa Burton
Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle
1- Al Right Already/Beth Case for Rebekah Kazakevicius – $10,000
2- Bout Time Baby/Amber Pickard for Brent Husky – $5,000 (Limited Champion – $5,000)
3- TF Gunpowder N Lace/Katy Jo Zuidema for Kelli Jensen – $4,000
4- Al Ways Incredible/Alyse Roberts for Starland Ranch LLC – $3,500
5- My Assets Will Do/Melissa Thyfault for Melanie Humphreys – $2,500 (Reserve Limited – $3,000)
6- Al Ways A Factor/Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt – $2,000 (3rd Limited – $2,000)
7- Next Stop Paris/Julian Harris
8- ImaHeartbreaker/Joy Wheeler
9- Hes Maid Of Iron/Farley McLendon
10- Hubbout An Uber/Trisha Yamber
