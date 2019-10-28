PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Congress 2019 Show News > 2019 Congress All Around Champions Announced

2019 Congress All Around Champions Announced

October 28th, 2019 3:32 PM | No Comments

Congratulations to all of the All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!

Courtesy: All American Quarter Horse Congress. Photos by Shane Rux.

All-Around Horse

Champion: Dancin in the Dirt – Sandy Vargo
Reserve: DGS Vintage – Robin L. DeGraff

Hi-Point Small Fry 


Champion: Liv Jillian Winter – A Diggin Hot Time
Reserve: Alexandra Rippeon – Famous N Foolish

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 


Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under 


Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick
Reserve: Kaylynn Elizabeth Heitman – Hunting Blue Skies

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18 


Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun

All-Around Youth 11 & Under


Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only

All-Around 12-14 


Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick
Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Sudenlysophisticated

All-Around 15-18


Champion: Ellexxah Ireland Maxwell – Zips Bossy Chip
Reserve: Grace Ann Himes – Essentially Good

All-Around Youth


Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur 


Champion: Maeve A. McLoughlin – Blue Illusions
Reserve: Christianna J. Schuckman – Shez Hot N Platinum

All-Around Amateur 


Champion: Morgan Ratkowski – Better Buy The Minit
Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur Select

Champion: Linda Layon-Watson – An Everlasting Touch
Reserve: Judith Garson – Smooth N Chocolatey

All Around Amateur Select


Champion: Scott Allen Reinartz – Investin A Goodbar
Reserve: Dan Yeager – Cracking The Code



Leave a Reply