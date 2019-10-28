2019 Congress All Around Champions Announced
Congratulations to all of the All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!
Courtesy: All American Quarter Horse Congress. Photos by Shane Rux.
All-Around Horse
Champion: Dancin in the Dirt – Sandy Vargo
Reserve: DGS Vintage – Robin L. DeGraff
Hi-Point Small Fry
Champion: Liv Jillian Winter – A Diggin Hot Time
Reserve: Alexandra Rippeon – Famous N Foolish
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth
Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under
Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick
Reserve: Kaylynn Elizabeth Heitman – Hunting Blue Skies
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18
Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun
All-Around Youth 11 & Under
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only
All-Around 12-14
Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick
Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Sudenlysophisticated
All-Around 15-18
Champion: Ellexxah Ireland Maxwell – Zips Bossy Chip
Reserve: Grace Ann Himes – Essentially Good
All-Around Youth
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only
Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur
Champion: Maeve A. McLoughlin – Blue Illusions
Reserve: Christianna J. Schuckman – Shez Hot N Platinum
All-Around Amateur
Champion: Morgan Ratkowski – Better Buy The Minit
Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme
Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur Select
Champion: Linda Layon-Watson – An Everlasting Touch
Reserve: Judith Garson – Smooth N Chocolatey
All Around Amateur Select
Champion: Scott Allen Reinartz – Investin A Goodbar
Reserve: Dan Yeager – Cracking The Code
