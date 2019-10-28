2019 Congress All Around Champions Announced

Congratulations to all of the All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!

Courtesy: All American Quarter Horse Congress. Photos by Shane Rux.

All-Around Horse

Champion: Dancin in the Dirt – Sandy Vargo

Reserve: DGS Vintage – Robin L. DeGraff

Hi-Point Small Fry



Champion: Liv Jillian Winter – A Diggin Hot Time

Reserve: Alexandra Rippeon – Famous N Foolish

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth



Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot

Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under



Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick

Reserve: Kaylynn Elizabeth Heitman – Hunting Blue Skies

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18



Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot

Reserve: Avery M. Langley – Kinetic Krymsun

All-Around Youth 11 & Under



Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only

All-Around 12-14



Champion: Shaelyn J. Boutelle – Beau Patrick

Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Sudenlysophisticated

All-Around 15-18



Champion: Ellexxah Ireland Maxwell – Zips Bossy Chip

Reserve: Grace Ann Himes – Essentially Good

All-Around Youth



Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Isabella Buckley – Roses Only

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur



Champion: Maeve A. McLoughlin – Blue Illusions

Reserve: Christianna J. Schuckman – Shez Hot N Platinum

All-Around Amateur



Champion: Morgan Ratkowski – Better Buy The Minit

Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur Select

Champion: Linda Layon-Watson – An Everlasting Touch

Reserve: Judith Garson – Smooth N Chocolatey

All Around Amateur Select



Champion: Scott Allen Reinartz – Investin A Goodbar

Reserve: Dan Yeager – Cracking The Code





