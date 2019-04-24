2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress Judges Announced

We have more exciting news as you make your plans for an epic Congress! The judges for the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 1-27, 2019, have been announced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

This year the judges include:

Nancy Alto-Renfro

Ben Balow

Jon Barry

Patty Campbell

Butch Campbell

Kelly Boles Chapman

Brian Dygert

Clint Fullerton

Karen Graham

Mike Hawkins

Jan Hoskin-Hay

Suzy Jeane

Jackie Krshka

Clay MacLeod

Chele McGauly

Scott Neuman

Jeffrey Petska

Charles Smith

Ron Stratton

Sandra Vaughn

Guy Vernon

Kendra Weis

Carla Wennberg

NCHA Judges

Tim Castilaw

Mitch Farris

Be sure to visit the official All American Quarter Horse Congress Website for all the details and latest news!





