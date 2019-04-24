2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress Judges Announced
April 24th, 2019 1:28 PM | No Comments
We have more exciting news as you make your plans for an epic Congress! The judges for the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 1-27, 2019, have been announced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.
This year the judges include:
Nancy Alto-Renfro
Ben Balow
Jon Barry
Patty Campbell
Butch Campbell
Kelly Boles Chapman
Brian Dygert
Clint Fullerton
Karen Graham
Mike Hawkins
Jan Hoskin-Hay
Suzy Jeane
Jackie Krshka
Clay MacLeod
Chele McGauly
Scott Neuman
Jeffrey Petska
Charles Smith
Ron Stratton
Sandra Vaughn
Guy Vernon
Kendra Weis
Carla Wennberg
NCHA Judges
Tim Castilaw
Mitch Farris
Be sure to visit the official All American Quarter Horse Congress Website for all the details and latest news!
Leave a Reply