2019 ALL AMERICAN QUARTER HORSE CONGRESS HORSE SHOW SCHEDULE RELEASED

April 15th, 2019 5:45 PM | No Comments

2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule

The schedule for the 53rd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 1-27, 2019, has been set by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. Visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.

New for 2019

  • Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes
  • Congress Cutting Champions Challenge 
  • 4 & 5 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by CarbonKlean
  • Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):
    • 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity Presented by Coughlin Automotive
    • 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes
    • Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes

 
Dates to Remember

Friday, October 4th Trade Show Opens
Saturday, October 5th NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3)
Presented by: Friends of Congress Reining
Sunday, October 6th Congress Cutting Champions Challenge
Friday, October 11th PBR
  Heroes On Horses Presented by: Angela Wade
Saturday, October 12th Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac
  Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission
Wednesday, October 16th Intercollegiate Judging Tournament
Saturday, October 19th Congress Super Sale
  Congress Youth Bash
Sunday, October 20th NYATT
Saturday, October 26th Congress 2 Year Old Masters Presented by: The Equine Chronicle
Sunday, October 27th



