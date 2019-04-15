2019 ALL AMERICAN QUARTER HORSE CONGRESS HORSE SHOW SCHEDULE RELEASED
2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule
The schedule for the 53rd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 1-27, 2019, has been set by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. Visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.
New for 2019
- Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes
- Congress Cutting Champions Challenge
- 4 & 5 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by CarbonKlean
- Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):
- 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity Presented by Coughlin Automotive
- 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes
- Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes
Dates to Remember
|Friday, October 4th
|Trade Show Opens
|Saturday, October 5th
|NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3)
Presented by: Friends of Congress Reining
|Sunday, October 6th
|Congress Cutting Champions Challenge
|Friday, October 11th
|PBR
|Heroes On Horses Presented by: Angela Wade
|Saturday, October 12th
|Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac
|Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission
|Wednesday, October 16th
|Intercollegiate Judging Tournament
|Saturday, October 19th
|Congress Super Sale
|Congress Youth Bash
|Sunday, October 20th
|NYATT
|Saturday, October 26th
|Congress 2 Year Old Masters Presented by: The Equine Chronicle
|Sunday, October 27th
