2019 ALL AMERICAN QUARTER HORSE CONGRESS HORSE SHOW SCHEDULE RELEASED

The schedule for the 53rd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 1-27, 2019, has been set by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. Visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com/horse-show-schedule to view or download a complete schedule.

New for 2019

Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes

Congress Cutting Champions Challenge

4 & 5 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by CarbonKlean

Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):

2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity Presented by Coughlin Automotive

4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes

Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes



Dates to Remember