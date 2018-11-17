2018 World Championship Appaloosa Show: An Event for the Books

High Point Champions announced from 2018 ApHC World Show



FORT WORTH, TEXAS— Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas was buzzing with color, competition, and excitement from October 26th through November 3rd for the 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Show. This annual, nine-day event draws trainers, exhibitors, members, and visitors from across the country and world to witness the impressive skill and beauty of the Appaloosa. 41 states, three Canadian provinces, and four other countries were represented at this year’s show!

There were world championships awarded in 78 Non-Pro, 94 Open, and 18 specialty classes, all showcasing the talent and versatility Appaloosas are known for. The show featured a variety of disciplines and spectators enjoyed everything from cattle and western events to English and halter classes. The first ever Appaloosa Halter Futurity was successfully held on Saturday, October 27th, where over $90,000 in cash and prizes were given away in four classes. Classes with the most entries at the show included Non-Pro Ranch Riding, Non-Pro Trail, and Non-Pro Showmanship.

Popular Fort Worth radio station, 95.9 The Ranch (959theranch.com) holding a live broadcast at the show was a highlight of the event! The Sound of Texas echoed through the barns, concert tickets along with other prizes were given away, and the excitement of the Appaloosa was shared with listeners from Fort Worth and beyond! Thank you to our generous sponsors who made The Ranch’s visit possible.

The annual Progressive Social was held Sunday, October 28th and was a fun evening for all. The progressive meal was sponsored by Sue Scobee, Maestas Show Horses, and Dr. Michael J. Wiley. Attendees enjoyed a three course meal, finishing with dessert in the Best of the West Gift Expo, where there were over $5,000 of giveaways generously donated by vendors, sponsors, and local businesses!

At the completion of the 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Show, 36 specialty awards had been presented to competitors and their horses. The Appaloosa Horse Club would like to thank the members, exhibitors, and sponsors who make this event possible. A shared appreciation of the Appaloosa brings people together each year for this prestigious event. We’ll see you next fall in Fort Worth for another World Show for the books!

2018 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP APPALOOSA SHOW AWARD STANDINGS



World’s Best Appaloosa: MR SHINING GUN, owned by Jim Jirkovsky of Whitesboro, TX, bred by Dennis M. Herman of Maiden, NC



Reserve World’s Best Appaloosa: SMART LITTLE GOSSIP, owned by Galen Loseke of Kearney, NE, bred by Jennie Shrout of Clements, CA



World Show Leading Breeder: Jim Dobler of Delburne, Alberta, Canada

Open Overall High-Point Exhibitor: Lisa Ligon of Aubrey, TX



All-Around Non-Pro: DeeAnna McBride of Costa Mesa, CA



Champion Cattle Horse: MR SHINING GUN, owned by Jim Jirkovsky of Whitesboro, TX, bred by Dennis M. Herman of Maiden, NC



Reserve Champion Cattle Horse: IMA SMART PATRON, owned and bred by Daniel and Dorine Bennett of Madison, SD

Champion Western Horse: INVALUABLE, owned by Megan Holtmeyer of Pilot Point, TX, bred by David S. Hogan of Laveen, AZ

Reserve Champion Western Horse: SHES SLEEPIN SINGLE, owned by Debra K. Gerber of Mounds, OK, bred by Margaret Ann Jentz of South Bend, IN

Champion English Horse: LADS PLAYBOY, owned by Terri and Sidney Karr of Rockwall, TX, bred by Iron Horse Appaloosa Ranch of Granbury, TX

Reserve Champion English Horse: DISCO DANCIN DETAIL, owned and bred by Curtis and Priscilla Barnes of Galatia, IL

Champion Games Horse: DEEP SOUTH BOY, owned by Afton and Kathy Forred of Harper, KS, bred by John M. Haid Jr. of Siloam Springs, AR



Reserve Champion Games Horse: SOLD AS IZ, owned by Amy Hudson of Finleyville, PA, bred by Becky Johnson of Coal City, IL



Champion Ranch Horse: A SPOT OF GOSSIP, owned and bred by Jennie Shrout of Clements, CA

Reserve Champion Ranch Horse: NU CIRCLE N SIGN, owned by Jane and Rene Cairo of Live Oak, FL, bred by Jim Dobler and Heather McLevin of Delburne, Alberta, Canada

Open High-Point Over Fence Horse: LADS PLAYBOY, owned by Terri and Sidney Karr of Rockwall, TX, bred by Iron Horse Appaloosa Ranch of Granbury, TX

Non-Pro High-Point Over Fence Horse: DADDYS A HERO, owned by Jana Rodes of Argyle, TX, bred by Nancy Magnussen of College Station, TX

High-Point Non-Pro: Cody Hutchinson of Chapman, KS



Reserve High-Point Non-Pro: Richard Schlough of Reedsburg, WI

High-Point 35 & Over Non-Pro: Alicia Fleming of Suffield, CT

Reserve High-Point 35 & Over Non-Pro: Jessica Hughes of Whitesboro, TX

Non-Pro High-Point Masters: Jennifer Hulcher of Pilot Point, TX



Reserve Non-Pro High-Point Masters: Kristi Albin of San Antonio, TX



High-Point Novice Non-Pro: Michelle Baker of Crittenden, KY

Reserve High-Point Novice Non-Pro: Tia Leonhard of Marshfield, WI



High-Point Walk/Trot Non-Pro: Terri Karr of Rockwall, TX



Reserve High-Point Walk/Trot Non-Pro: Stephanie Patton of Mehoopany, PA



Champion Non-Pro Games Horse: DEEP SOUTH BOY, owned by Afton and Kathy Forred of Harper, KS, bred by John M. Haid Jr. of Siloam Springs, AR

Champion Non-Pro Cattle Horse: RIDE AND SLIDE, owned by Clifford and Cindy Hutchinson of Chapman, KS, bred by Sandy L. Jirkovsky of Whitesboro, TX

Champion Non-Pro Ranch Horse: SMART CODE CRACKER, owned by Tristanna Bickford of Santa Fe, NM & Luann and Blaine Bickford of Springerville, AZ, bred by Cheryl Pozzi of Edgewood, NM



Champion Non-Pro Halter Exhibitor: Abigail Beck of Stockton, CA

Champion Non-Pro Western Exhibitor: Jane Cairo of Live Oak, FL



Champion Non-Pro Showmanship/Equitation Exhibitor: DeeAnna McBride of Costa Mesa, CA

Champion Non-Pro English Exhibitor: Sidney Mariah Karr of Rockwall, TX

Non-Pro Sportsmanship Award: Winter Scheer of Bridgeman, MI



Elite Custom Saddles Open Sportsmanship Award: Heath Wilkerson of Slippery Rock, PA

Congratulations to each and every competitor at the 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Show!

The ApHC is now gearing up for the 72nd National Championship Appaloosa Show & 2019 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, June 24th – July 6th, 2019. Stay tuned to www.appaloosa.com for the most up-to-date information regarding this exciting upcoming event!

For more coverage of the 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Show, pick up your copy of the January 2019 issue of Appaloosa Journal.

For more information about the Appaloosa Horse Club and its events, please visit www.appaloosa.com or call ApHC at 208-882-5578.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) was established in 1938 with a mission of preserving, promoting and enhancing the Appaloosa breed. The ApHC has since registered more than 700,000 Appaloosas, which are known for their distinctive color, intelligence and even temperament. True to their reputation as an extremely versatile breed, Appaloosas can be found in nearly every discipline including racing, endurance riding and serving as reliable family horses. The international breed registry is headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, the heart of the Palouse region—the Appaloosa breed’s namesake and point of origin.





