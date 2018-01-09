2018 Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity Dates Released

The Tom Powers Futurity, held in Berrien Springs, Michigan is always a great kick off to the summer show season and a first chance to see the up and coming two-year olds debut in the show pen.

Mark your calendars for the following 2018 Triple Challenge Futurity dates!

Horses on the ground: Friday June 22nd

Pre Futurity Show: June 24th-25th Futurity: June 27th – July 1st Yearling Sale: Saturday June 30th Make sure to keep an eye on PleasureHorse.com for further details and visit tompowersfuturity.com To see all of the official results, photo galleries, videos and news from the 2017 show CLICK HERE





