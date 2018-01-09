2018 Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity Dates Released
The Tom Powers Futurity, held in Berrien Springs, Michigan is always a great kick off to the summer show season and a first chance to see the up and coming two-year olds debut in the show pen.
Mark your calendars for the following 2018 Triple Challenge Futurity dates!
Horses on the ground: Friday June 22nd
Pre Futurity Show: June 24th-25th
Futurity: June 27th – July 1st
Yearling Sale: Saturday June 30th
visit tompowersfuturity.com
