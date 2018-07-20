2018 Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity awards more than 250K in Prize Money!
The Triple Challenge Futurity continues to be a must attend show for the top pleasure, hunt seat and longe line horses and will payouts like those in 2018 it is easy to see why!
Over $250,000 was handed out in prize money at the 2018 show in addition to the incredible prizes, buckles, trophies and gift certificates making this show another one to remember.
These incredible payouts are funded in part by the stallion trust which was started in 1992 and now enrolls over three hundred stallions each year. The donated breedings are sold at half the stallions advertised price plus $75 and the money received contributes an additional $40,000 to $50,000 to the Futurity purse each year. To learn more about the stallion trust click HERE
Thank you to Tom, Dominique and their entire crew for another fantastic show that was clearly very lucrative for the exhibitors.
View the full results with payouts from the 2018 Triple Challenge Futurity here.
