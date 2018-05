2018 Quarter Horse Congress Happenings

We have all the happenings you need to be aware of for the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress!

Congress Paybacks

Payback checks for all Congress Futurities & Sweepstakes will be available within 48 hours after conclusion of the finals.



Entries for Congress Stakes classes due August 25th. Entry materials will be available in Congress Entry Book available in July. *Open Western Yearling Longe Line Stakes *Non Pro Western Yearling Longe Line Stakes *Open English Yearling Longe Line Stakes *Non Pro English Yearling Longe Line Stakes 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Stakes (Open & Ltd) Presented by SmartPak *2-Year-Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Stakes (Non Pro & Ltd) *2-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes (Open & Ltd) Presented by G.W. & Katherine K Tobin and Allocate Your Assets 2-Year-Old Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle Stakes (Non Pro & Ltd) *3-Year-Old Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle Stakes (Non Pro & Ltd.) Maturity Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes (Open & Ltd) Maturity Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle Stakes (Non Pro & Ltd.) Maturity Non Pro Western Pleasure Stakes (Non Pro & Ltd) *Maturity $10,000 Limited Horse Western Pleasure Stakes (Open & Ltd.) NRHA Non Pro Reining Stakes (Level 4, 3, 2, & Prime Time) *3-Year-Old Open Trail Stakes (Open & Ltd) Presented by Perfect Products *NEW* Southern Belle Breeders 3-Year-Old Open Trail Stakes (Open & Ltd)

*4 & 5-Year-Old Open Trail Stakes (Open & Ltd) Presented by Equine Sports Medicine *NEW* Southern Belle Breeders 4 & 5-Year-Old Open Trail Stakes (Open & Ltd) *NEW* 4 & 5-Year-Old Non Pro Trail Stakes (Non Pro & Southern Belle Breeders)

Presented by sea ridge farms Open Working Hunter Classic Stakes Presented by The Bradley Family Non Pro Working Hunter Classic Stakes Congress Super Sale 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Stakes Congress Super Sale 2-Year-Old Non Pro Western Pleasure Stakes *NEW* 3-Year-Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Western Pleasure Stakes

- Open to Maiden & Non Maiden horses - Horse cannot have earned over $2,500 or 25 pts by Aug. 1 of current year - Highest Placing Limited Rider Award *Southern Belle Breeders classes available

The schedule for the 52nd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held

The schedule for the 52nd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held October 2-28, 2018, has been set by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

New Classes for 2018

Level 1 Ranch Riding & NSBA

All Performance Halter classes are now NSBA dual approved

Southern Belle Breeders 4 & 5 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited

Southern Belle Breeders 3 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited

4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA

Southern Belle Breeders 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA

3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Western Pleasure Stakes

Dates to Remember

Friday, October 5th Trade Show Opens USA Para Reining Saturday, October 6th NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3) Sunday, October 7th Mercuria NCHA World Series of Cutting

& Cinch Bridleless Cutting Friday, October 12th PBR Heroes On Horses Saturday, October 13th Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission Wednesday, October 17th Intercollegiate Judging Tournament Saturday, October 20th Congress Super Sale Sunday, October 21st NYATT Saturday, October 27th Congress 2 Year Old Masters

Presented by: The Equine Chronicle Sunday, October 28th Cowboy Mounted Shooting