2018 Markel Insurance Yearling Sale Breaks Records

On Friday night the 2018 Markel Insurance Yearling Sale at the NSBA World Show broke records with more than 90 of the nation’s best yearling prospects selling for a total of just over 1.2 million dollars.

According to NSBA’s Official Release The top ten yearlings averaged a whopping $51,450 and the top twenty $35,200 with each of the top six horses bringing more than $51,000 and an impressive overall sale average of $13,382.

The top selling horse, Suddenly Ladylike (RL Best Of Sudden x Cool Krymsun Lady) sold for $80,000 and was consigned by Knapp Quarter Horse Farms. Kristen Galyean also had a great night with her two consignments finishing in reserve high seller and 3rd. VS Flat Out Cool (Vs Flatline x Cool Kyrmsun Lady) sold for 74K and VS Lopin In The Red (The Lopin Machine x Vs Lady In Red) sold for 67K.

To read the full story about the sale from NSBA please Click Here.






