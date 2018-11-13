2018 Lucas Oil Superhorse Crowned

Blue Kahlua wins the Lucas Oil Superhorse title at the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

November 8, 2018

The American Quarter Horse Association

During the past week, the top exhibitors and horses from around the world have been competing at the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. The show runs through November 17 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. The 2018 Lucas Oil Superhorse Award is the top honor at the Lucas Oil World. The Lucas Oil Superhorse title is awarded to the horse that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 events in three categories during the show. This year, 22 contenders competed to take home this prestigious award.

On November 10, Blue Kahlua, owned by Montlake Farms LLC of Seattle, was crowned the 2018 Lucas Oil Superhorse. The 2013 brown gelding, by Chocolua and out of Exotic And Blue by Skys Blue Boy, was bred by Alyse Roberts of Tuttle, Oklahoma. Blue Kahlua was shown by AQHA Professional Horseman Chuck Briggs of Azle, Texas. The team earned 25.5 points by earning the reserve world champion title in junior pleasure driving and placing third in junior working hunter and junior hunter hack. The gelding was also a finalist in performance halter geldings.

Blue Kahlua and hisconnections received $25,000; an original Lisa Perry bronze; and a bouquet.

The reserve Lucas Oil Superhorse is Metallic Iron, owned by Chester Prince of Palmetto, Florida. The 2013 bay stallion, by Iron Age and out of the Thoroughbred mare Estee Be First, was bred by Charles and Christine Parr of Walkerton, Indiana. Metallic Iron was shown by Lee Paul Shinn of Palmetto, Florida. The pair earned 24 points by placing third in junior pleasure driving, fourth in junior working hunter, fifth in performance halter stallions and seventh junior hunter hack.

The reserve Lucas Oil Superhorse received a prize package that includes $10,000.

Placing third is Snap Krackle Pop, owned by Twylla Lynn Brown of Perry, Missouri. The 2010 gray mare by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Brandys Silver Sheik was bred by Masterson Farms LLC of Somerville, Tennessee. Snap Krackle Pop was shown by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Kendra Weis and AQHA Professional Horseman Blake Weis of Moberly, Missouri. The team earned a total of 16 points. Snap Krackle Pop placed fourth in senior trail and eighth in senior western pleasure.

Placing fourth is Hereicomagain owned by Katherine Tobin of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 2013 brown mare, sired by Good I Will Be and out of Lookouthereicome by RL Best Of Sudden, was bred by E & G Ranch LLC of Chipley, Florida. Hereicomagain was shown by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Deanna Searles of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ryan Kail of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Brian Cox of Hubbard, Ohio. The team earned 15 points by earning the reserve champion title in junior western riding and placing eighth in the performance halter mares. The mare was also a finalist in in junior western pleasure.

Placing fifth is Lukes Good To Me, owned by Angie Highland of Keller, Texas. The 2014 brown gelding, sired by Good I Will Be and out of Maid For Luke, was bred by Barry Falkenham of Nocona, Texas. Lukes Good To Me was shown by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Nancy-Sue Ryan of Nocona, Texas; Professional Horseman Jason Smith of Whitesboro, Texas; and Ryan Painter of Providence Village, Texas. The team earned 13 points placing sixth in junior working hunter and junior hunter hack, and eighth in performance halter geldings. Lukes Good To Me was also a finalist in junior hunter under saddle.

The third- through fifth-place Lucas Oil Superhorses each receive $2,500.

About the Lucas Oil World

The Lucas Oil World is the premier event in the equine industry. The show brings together exhibitors, owners, breeders and fans of the American Quarter Horse from around the world for two weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show.

For more information on the Lucas Oil World, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

