2018 FEQHA European Championship of American Quarter Horses

Silvia Panza – FEQHA European Championship Press & PR

Photos Courtesy of Luxcompany GmbH

What do you see when you look in the eyes of a rider? I see the love. A love for these wonderful animals.

This is not a sport, this is a love story. The years, the hours spent to prepare for this event. The tears, the smiles, the happiness… this is riding a Quarter Horse.

The 29th FEQHA European Championship of American Quarter horses took place from the 10th till the 19th August in Kreuth (Germany). The best European riders met there to try to win the prestigious European Champion Title. Kreuth is the ideal location for a horse show. Everything is built around the horse: the covered arenas, the outside arenas, the wonderful boxes and the round pens. Moreover, you can enjoy the beautiful sightseeing of the German hills.

During the first weekend, the level 1 classes took place and the riders could fight for the Circuit Champion title. On Sunday, instead, the prelims of the European Championship started.

The “ride the pattern clinics” were a blast! Four AQHA Professional Horsewomen went trough the patterns of Trail, Horsemanship, Showmanship, Ranch Riding and Hunt Seat Equitation. A large public supported the clinics, which were completely free and open to everybody.

What is interesting about the European Champion are its stories. Behind every rider and every horse there is a tale.

Like the one of Lisa, for example. She came to the European Championship for the first time, and she rocked the arena. She is just 12 years old, she rides alone without a trainer, she had to face the “older” youths, and she won the bronze medal in the Youth Ranch Riding! She had the dream to come to compete in Kreuth… and her mare made her wish come true!

Sophie didn’t take part to the European Championship for 6 years. After the long break, they came back to Kreuth to win three gold medals!

George had a goal: he wanted to take part to the European Championship. Together with his mum and three horse, he came along all the way from England and he placed both his horses in the Youth Reining Final.

Tracey and Bonnie came to Germany from Australia. Bonnie was already in England and she wanted to “live” the European Championship. Tracey, instead, was still in Australia, and she took a flight for Europe just to see the show. And what a surprise when she saw the facility and the big arena!

The European Championship is made by the people: the judges, the stewards, who works in arena and the ones who work in the office. Everybody worked hard to make the show run wonderfully! The weather was good, the atmosphere was relaxed, the horses were happy and their owners were satisfied too.

The ECQH Team would like to thank all the judges, the sponsors, the horses, the riders, and the equine enthusiasts, without you all that wouldn’t have been possible.

The 30th edition of the FEQHA European Championship of American Quarter Horses will take place in Kreuth from the 9th till the 18th August 2019.

Welcome to the show!

To learn more about the FEQHA European Championship visit them online at www.ecqh.org or find them on Facebook.





