2018 Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions Crowned

Congratulations to all of the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!

All-Around Horse

Champion: Kamanyawannadance – Payton Bivins

Reserve: Blue Kahlua – Montlake Farms LLC

Hi-Point Small Fry

Champion: Kenzie Bracken – Styles Sophisticated

Reserve: Dana Moody – Cudda Invited Me

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth

Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under

Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Carley Rutledge – VS Born To Be Good

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18

Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot

Reserve: Matthew Siefker – Grace Zipsinthe Rein

All-Around Youth 11 & Under

Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Ava Hathaway – KCees Cruise Missile

All-Around 12-14

Champion: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser

Reserve: Hanna Iselin Olaussen – Wearin Only Moonlite

All-Around 15-18

Champion: Mallory Vroegh – Krymsun Belle

Reserve: Taylor Searles – Hereicomagain

All-Around Youth

Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes

Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur

Champion: Kaylee Swanigan – Good As Expected

Reserve: Renee Ann Hopfer – Hez My Valentino

All-Around Amateur

Champion: Angela Fox – HP The Rusty Fox

Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme

All Around Amateur Select

Champion: Laina Banks – Strawberri Wine

Reserve: Debra Craig – Pf Put It N Park