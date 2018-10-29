2018 Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions Crowned
Congratulations to all of the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!
All-Around Horse
Champion: Kamanyawannadance – Payton Bivins
Reserve: Blue Kahlua – Montlake Farms LLC
Hi-Point Small Fry
Champion: Kenzie Bracken – Styles Sophisticated
Reserve: Dana Moody – Cudda Invited Me
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Carley Rutledge – VS Born To Be Good
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18
Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Matthew Siefker – Grace Zipsinthe Rein
All-Around Youth 11 & Under
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Ava Hathaway – KCees Cruise Missile
All-Around 12-14
Champion: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser
Reserve: Hanna Iselin Olaussen – Wearin Only Moonlite
All-Around 15-18
Champion: Mallory Vroegh – Krymsun Belle
Reserve: Taylor Searles – Hereicomagain
All-Around Youth
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser
Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur
Champion: Kaylee Swanigan – Good As Expected
Reserve: Renee Ann Hopfer – Hez My Valentino
All-Around Amateur
Champion: Angela Fox – HP The Rusty Fox
Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme
All Around Amateur Select
Champion: Laina Banks – Strawberri Wine
Reserve: Debra Craig – Pf Put It N Park
