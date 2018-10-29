PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Congress 2018 Show News > 2018 Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions Crowned

2018 Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions Crowned

October 29th, 2018 3:46 PM | No Comments

IMG_6883Congratulations to all of the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress Hi-Point All Around Champions and Reserve Champions!

All-Around Horse
Champion: Kamanyawannadance – Payton Bivins
Reserve: Blue Kahlua – Montlake Farms LLC

Hi-Point Small Fry 
Champion: Kenzie Bracken – Styles Sophisticated
Reserve: Dana Moody – Cudda Invited Me

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under 
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Carley Rutledge – VS Born To Be Good

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18 
Champion: Payton Ann Boutelle – Heres Hopin Im Hot
Reserve: Matthew Siefker – Grace Zipsinthe Rein

All-Around Youth 11 & Under
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Ava Hathaway – KCees Cruise Missile

All-Around 12-14 
Champion: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser
Reserve: Hanna Iselin Olaussen – Wearin Only Moonlite

All-Around 15-18
Champion: Mallory Vroegh – Krymsun Belle
Reserve: Taylor Searles – Hereicomagain

All-Around Youth
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – My Only Good Shoes
Reserve: Caroline Fredenburg – Ima Tuff Barpasser

Hi-Point Level 1 Amateur 
Champion: Kaylee Swanigan – Good As Expected
Reserve: Renee Ann Hopfer – Hez My Valentino

All-Around Amateur 
Champion: Angela Fox – HP The Rusty Fox
Reserve: Angela Wade – The Perfect Kryme

All Around Amateur Select
Champion: Laina Banks – Strawberri Wine
Reserve: Debra Craig – Pf Put It N Park



