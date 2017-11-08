2018 Arizona Sun Circuit To Offer New Classes, Eight Judges

2017 saw new show dates for the Arizona Sun Circuit, and it was certainly one for the record books. So, how do you make a show like that better next year? Add more popular events, additional judges, and even bigger awards!

Mark your calendars now for March 3-11, 2018, and get ready for one of the best shows of the year. Building off the impressive entry numbers of this year, the Sun Circuit will be offering new NSBA Riders Cup and Color classes, and Versatility Ranch Horse Trail.

Also new for 2018 are new High Point saddles for Open and Non Pro divisions for a total of 33 saddles to be awarded during the show, and circuit championship trophies will be awarded in both Level 2 and Level 3 classes.

Every year, the Sun Circuit proves why it is one of the most well-attended shows in the country, and 2018 looks to be no different. Scottsdale hotels fill up fast so don’t wait to add this to your calendar and get your reservations made. For more information, including show schedule and stall reservations, click here.





