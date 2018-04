2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress Horse Show Schedule Released

The schedule for the 52nd annual All American Quarter Horse Congress, held

October 2-28, 2018, has been set by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

New Classes for 2018 Level 1 Ranch Riding & NSBA

All Performance Halter classes are now NSBA dual approved

Southern Belle Breeders 4 & 5 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited

Southern Belle Breeders 3 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited

4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA

Southern Belle Breeders 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA

3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Western Pleasure Stakes Dates to Remember Friday, October 5th Trade Show Opens USA Para Reining Saturday, October 6th NRHA Open Reining Futurity Finals (Level 4 & 3) Sunday, October 7th Mercuria NCHA World Series of Cutting & Cinch Bridleless Cutting Friday, October 12th PBR Heroes On Horses Saturday, October 13th Freestyle Reining Presented by: dac Congress Queen Crowning during Intermission Wednesday, October 17th Intercollegiate Judging Tournament Saturday, October 20th Congress Super Sale Sunday, October 21st NYATT Saturday, October 27th Congress 2 Year Old Masters Presented by: The Equine Chronicle Sunday, October 28th Cowboy Mounted Shooting

