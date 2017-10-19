2017 World Show Memorial Awards Honor Outstanding Performers

[source: APHA.com]

Select classes at the APHA World Championship Show come with a little something extra: the opportunity to remember great horses who have passed on while honoring those who are filling big hoof prints with outstanding performances today.

Congratulations to the winners of the following memorial awards at the 2017 APHA World Championship Show:

Scarlet Print Award

Presented to the mare that wins world champion titles at halter in Amateur, Open & Youth in a single year—winner takes home an engraved trophy, courtesy the Jerry Engle family

No Winner in 2017

Xtreme Ambition Award

Presented to the stallion that wins world champion titles in Amateur and Open Yearling Stallions in a single year—winner takes home a c ustom Cowboy Bronze trophy, courtesy Danielle and Cheryl Vasi

Winner: Xspect, shown by Jason Smith (Open) and Julie Smith (Amateur)

What A Attitude Memorial Award

Presented to the world champion in Senior Western Riding—winner takes home a bronze trophy, courtesy Lauren Willis, Karen Qualls, Joy Davis, and William Specht

Winner: Gametime Sensation & Sara Beth Simons

Too Sleepy for Candy Memorial Award

Presented to the world champion in Novice Amateur Western Pleasure—winner takes home a glass obelisk trophy and $500 cash prize, courtesy Susan Juroe

Winner: Huntin An Invitation & Michelle Vanrussett

The Gordon Griffin-Mister Redesigned Memorial Award

Presented to the world champion in Open Aged Geldings and Amateur Aged Geldings—winners take home a custom Cowboy Bronze trophy, courtesy JT & Katie Mitchell, and Sally, Maggie & James Griffin

Winner: A World Class Storm & Dewey Smith (Open) and Nathan Miller (Amateur)

The Shine My Zipper Memorial Award

Presented to the world champion in Amateur Senior Western Pleasure—winner takes home a custom crystal trophy, courtesy of Erica Greathouse and Sheri Lang

Winner: John Simon & Erin Bradshaw

The Jackie Meade Memorial Award

Presented to the world champion in Masters Amateur Trail—winner takes home a custom trophy, courtesy of Cowboy Bronze

Winner: VR Knockyour Socksoff & Melissa Haberkorn

The Kris Wilson Memorial Award

Presented to the exhibitor with the highest cumulative score across ranch riding and ranch trail classes in all divisions—winner takes home a Cowboy Bronze trophy, courtesy of Earnest Wilson

Winner: RD Play It Again Sam & Sarah McKibben

[photos above courtesy of Larry Williams Photography via APHA.com]





