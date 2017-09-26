2017 World Championship Appaloosa Show to Offer Fun and Excitement for All

Press Release

The world’s most talented Appaloosas, exhibitors, owners, and trainers are gearing up for the premier event in the Appaloosa industry- the 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Show! This year’s show will take place October 27 through Nov. 4, 2017 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The nine-day international competition will showcase some of the industry’s most talented, athletic, and versatile equines and their exhibitors. The show features a wide array of classes including jumping, cattle, halter, western pleasure, ranch, and unique-to-the-breed horse-against-horse speed events. The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is pleased to announce the addition of select non-pro walk/ trot classes and non-pro ranch classes to this year’s show roster.

Several special events and social activities will be held during the show. On Sunday, October 29, there will be a progressive social sponsored by Maestas Show Horses, Sue Scobee and Dr. Michael Wiley. Hors’d oeuvres will be served at 4:30 p.m. in the Will Rogers Coliseum, followed by entrées in the John Justin Arena at 6:00 p.m. and dessert in the Brown Lupton South at 7:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. the ApHC along with vendors of the Best of the West Gift Expo will kick-off the Shopper’s Showdown from 7:30-9:00 p.m. The Shopper’s Showdown is an exciting one-night-event offering a variety of sales and giveaways throughout the gift expo.

The 2017 Appaloosa World Sale will take place at 7:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 3. Entertainment by: Ed Vargas and David Deaton Sponsored by Dena Raggio and Todd Michael. The sale, managed by Superior Productions, will feature first-class performance prospects, halter prospects, proven performers and breeding stock. It is not too late for consignment. Visit http://www.appaloosa.com/worlds-show/world-show-sale.htm to find out more about the sale and for information on consignments.

For more information about this year’s show and events visit www.appaloosa.com. Be sure to download the digital World Championship Appaloosa Show Premium Book and show schedule for the most up-to-date information regarding this exciting upcoming event! To donate or sponsor a giveaway at this year’s show, contact marketing@appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578 ext. 273.

For more information about the Appaloosa Horse Club and its events, please visit www.appaloosa.com or call ApHC at 208-882-5578.






