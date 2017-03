2017 Quarter Horse Congress Futurity and Sweepstakes Entry Book Available

The All American Quarter Horse Congress has released the entry book for the 2017 futurity and sweepstakes classes:

Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity

- Presented by The Equine Chronicle

Congress Masters Two-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity

- Presented by The Equine Chronicle

*Two-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd.)

- Presented by Coughlin Auto

Three-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

Congress Southern Belle Breeder’s Three-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

*Three-Year-Old Non-Pro Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd)

Maturity Open Western Pleasure Futurity (Open & Ltd.)

*Three-Year-Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity (Open & Ltd.)

Congress Barrel Racing Sweepstakes – Presented by Universal Media

Congress Pole Bending Sweepstakes – Presented by Universal Media

NRHA Open Reining Futurity (Level 4, 3, 2, & Prime Time)

- Presented by Friends of the Congress Reining

Time is of the essence as the nomination deadline is this Saturday, April 1.

For more information and to download the entry book, click here.