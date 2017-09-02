2017 Nutrena Senior Athletes

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

Butch Morgan of Elbert, Colorado, and SF Check Me Out were named the 2017 Nutrena Senior Athletes of the Show at AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). AQHA presented the award to Morgan on August 29 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo. The award is presented to the exhibitor and horse with the highest combined age competing at the Adequan® Select World. The Nutrena Senior Athletes of the Show award recognizes not only the exhibitors, but their equine partners. AQHA has proudly teamed with AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena on this award since 2012.

SF Check Me Out is a 1999 bay gelding by Look Whos Larkin and out of Katie Chex by Docs Fritzl Chex. The pair showed in heading and heeling.

Morgan and “Larkin” received a prize package that included 500 pounds of Nutrena feed and a plaque specially designed by AQHA’s trophy company, Awards Recognition Concepts.





