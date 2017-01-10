2017 Ford Youth World Tentative Schedule

[source: AQHA.com]

The tentative schedule for the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show is now available online. The event, slated for August 4-12 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, features the world’s top youth riders and their American Quarter Horses. To view the tentative schedule of events, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.

New in 2017, Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) Level 2 Championship classes will be offered at the Ford Youth World,giving exhibitors the chance to win Adequan® Level 2 championship titles. Adequan® Level 2 classes will be offered in a one-go-round format. Awards for Adequan® Level 2 will be awarded after each preliminary. The top-10 placings and five finalists will be awarded in each Adequan® Level 2 class. AQHA will also award the top three 13-&-Under exhibitors in both the Adequan® Level 2 and Level 3 classes. Read more about the Adequan® Level 2 classes at www.aqha.com/youthworld.





