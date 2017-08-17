European Championships Held in Kreuth, Germany

Press Release

The FEQHA European Championship is not only a show where riders fight for winning the gold medal; it is a contest where equine enthusiasts from all over Europe meet for sharing their passion: the love for horses.

At the Ostabyernhalle in Kreuth (Germany) you could have surely seen the best horses/riders combinations in Europe. The level of the competition was extremely high and watching every single class was a pleasure for the eyes. But the most impressive aspect was the friendship and respect that reunited all the riders. Showing horses itself is a heart warming situation. We are so lucky to have the possibility to practice a sport with this wonderful animals. Doing it in such a good atmosphere was a plus. The organization of the show was perfect, all the riders were happy.

The European Championship is a cauldron filled with many nice stories to tell. The joy of a rider for his/her first medal, for the progresses of his/her horse or just for the fact to have the possibility to compete at the European Championship. Like Olivia, who came from Scotland and won her first Silver Medal as an Open rider in the Junior Ranch Riding. Or Kalevi, who was travelling from Finland for the first time and won the silver medal in Select Ranch Riding. Every rider has a beautiful tale behind him/her.

Riders also had the opportunity to increase their riding ability. In fact, during the show, several “ride the pattern” clinics were offered: two on Ranch Riding with the legendary Butch Carse, one on Trail with Matteo Sala, two about Horsemanship with Natasha Moller and Cedric Leroux, one on Showmanship with Alexandra Jagfeld and two concerning Hunt Seat Equitation with Stefanie Bubenzer and Linda Leckebush-Stark. All the clinics were free and open to everybody, and were a huge success! A demonstration ride of the patterns was offered to the public who had the possibility to ask questions to Butch and to the other AQHA and DQHA Professional Horsemen and Horsewomen.

The 29th edition of the European Championship will be held from the 10 till the 19 August 2018.





