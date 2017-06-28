2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress Entry Book Now Available

Press Release

The 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress (AAQHC) Entry Book is now available for download at www.quarterhorsecongress.com/2017-congress-entry-book-forms.

The entry book outlines important information for exhibitors and attendees of the AAQHC including entry forms, rules and regulations, important deadlines, show schedules, and programs offered for the entire family during the month of October.

All AAQHC horse show entries must be postmarked by August 25, 2017.

The AAQHC is the world’s largest single-breed horse show held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus during the month of October. The AAQHC is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. Our mission is to protect and promote the Quarter Horse and the interests of owners, breeders, exhibitors and enthusiasts. OQHA is committed to setting the standard in the equine industry by engaging equine enthusiasts through world-class competition, recreational activities, education and engagement of the next generation of participants and industry leaders.





