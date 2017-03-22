2017 AjPHA Youth World Show schedule now available

[source: APHA.com]

The AjPHA Youth World Championship Show is right around the corner! Make plans to attend this year’s fun-filled event by first checking out the tentative 2017 Youth World Show schedule available online at apha.com/ywcs/schedule.

The Youth World Championship Show takes place June 26–July 9 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Youth World Show classes and activities run June 27–July 5, and the ancillary APHA/ACHA Cowtown Cutting all-breed event is July 7–9; additional details on the ACHA Cowtown Cutting and other ancillary events will be released at a later date.

Entries, stall reservations and RV reservations are due May 15 for the best rates—the Youth World Show premium book and forms will be available online soon.

This year, the American Paint Horse Foundation and its generous donors will pay out more than $100,000 to top-placing exhibitors and lucky random-draw competitors during each world championship class.

Don’t forget these key Youth World Show eligibility rules go into effect this year:

All horses must be owned or leased by the Youth exhibitor or related family per Rule YP-015 by May 15 to be eligible to compete at the Youth World Show.

In addition, any horse shown at the Youth World Show will not be eligible to show at the APHA Open/Amateur World Show (in the same year) by the immediate previous owner/lessee as described in AM-020 and YP-015.

Don’t miss these other exciting Youth World Show features:

$300,000 in scholarships, cash and prizes

Intermediate exhibitor recognition for top-placing exhibitors who have never before placed in the Top Five in a specific class at the Youth World Show.

Dual-approved events through the National Snaffle Bit Association and the National Reining Horse Association.

Fun classes, including disciplined rail, ideal Paint, versatility challenge and freestyle shankless showmanship.

Barrel racing bonus—a $1,000 Paint Barrel Racing Incentive Program sidepot for the fastest Paints in the Hopes & Dreams Barrel Racing Sweepstakes.

Youth events and parties. Watch for announcements about Youth events and fun social gatherings happening throughout the show! You don’t want to miss the team tournament or the dog races!

The 2017 Youth World Show premium book and forms will be available online soon. For more information, contact the APHA Performance Department at (817) 222-8455.





