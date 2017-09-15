11 Reasons to be at AQHA’s Lucas Oil World

[source: AQHA.com]

As fall sets in, championship season is on the minds of horse enthusiasts worldwide. Since the first AQHA World Championship Show in 1974, the event has been a bucket-list item for exhibitors and fans alike. This year’s event is no different.

Sponsored by Lucas Oil, this year’s event runs November 2-18 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. Here are 10 reasons you need to be there in person to enjoy it.

Watch your favorite events. Want to watch the world’s best cutting, ranch riding and working cow horses compete? Or are Quarter Horses soaring over fences more of your style? Similar classes are scheduled together, so in just a few days’ time, you can watch the world’s best compete in your favorite events. See the tentative schedule here. Quality dining. Oklahoma City is home to a number of dining establishments touted by Forbes magazine, like Bellini’s Ristorante, Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and The Coach House. You’ll also want to hit up cowboy favorites like the Ranch Steakhouse and Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, as well as exhibitor favorites Trapper’s and Chelinos. Trade show. More than 120 vendors will line up in State Fair Park’s gorgeous new Bennett Event Center. The shopping mecca will feature several concession options, two cocktail bars and lots of entertainment. Feel the thrill of riding a cutting horse. At the trade show, hop aboard the cutting-horse simulator. On the heart-stopping ride you experience the juke-and-jive skills that cutters dream of.





