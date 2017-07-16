$105,000 Added to Halter Classes

[source: AQHA.com]

New this year, halter exhibitors at the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show will have the opportunity to compete for $105,000 in additional prize money.



Exhibitors will compete for added money in various halter classes, thanks to the generosity of 10-year cumulative breeders Steve and Kathy Headley of Bloomington, Indiana, who donated $20,000; 30-year cumulative breeders Gary and Linda Gordon of Fossil Gate Farms, Roanoke, Texas, who donated $50,000; and 30-year cumulative breeder Terry Bradshaw, and his wife, Tammy, who donated $35,000.



The Association along with the Headleys, Gordons and Bradshaws will determine how the added money will be disseminated and the classes to which it will be awarded. Those details will be announced before the Lucas Oil World entry deadline, September 15, on www.aqha.com/worldshow.





