Youth invited to inaugural AjPHA Leadership Summit

All AjPHA Executive Committee, AjPHA National Directors, Youth members & Youth advisors are invited to attend the inaugural AjPHA Youth Leadership Summit, November 3-4 in Fort Worth, Texas.

When: Friday, November 3 & Saturday, November 4 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days)

Where: APHA Headquarters, 2800 Meacham Blvd, Fort Worth, TX

Cost: $40/person

*Meals provided on Friday (Lunch) & Saturday (Breakfast & Lunch).

On Friday, participants will take part in the APHA Leadership Exchange program, hearing from renowned speaker Rick Rigsby and APHA staff members.

On Saturday, young leaders will gain more understanding and brainstorm ways to adopt practices on topics such as how to run meetings in accordance to Robert’s Rules of Order, fundraising, outreach opportunities within and outside the horse industry, ways to involving younger youth in activities and more.

Participants are responsible for their own hotel reservations and travel costs.

Lodging is available at the Hilton Garden Inn (next to APHA office); a $95 special room rate is available for November 2–3.

Transportation from the hotel to the APHA office will be provided. The nearest airport is Dallas/Fort Worth International.





