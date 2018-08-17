Your Smarts Could Earn You Exclusive Prizes!

SmartPak announces exclusive sweepstakes for customers supporting their horses with supplements on AutoShip

PLYMOUTH, MA – August 16, 2018 – SmartPak is excited to announce a new and exclusive sweepstakes for their SmartPerks members. Every month, SmartPak customers with equine supplements on AutoShip can now enter to win a prize package as part of the #SmartPerksPays sweepstakes!

SmartPerks are the FREE benefits that customers earn by ordering their horse’s supplements on AutoShip. This sweepstakes provides a special opportunity for those customers to win exclusive prizes, just for taking great care of their horse(s).

“At SmartPak, we’re on a mission to change the world, four hooves at a time,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “Our SmartPerks members have joined that mission, changing their horses’ worlds for the better, by providing consistent daily support from their supplements, and we think they deserve a reward. The free SmartPerks benefits are a big part of how we show our appreciation, and this new sweepstakes is a fun way to encourage SmartPerks members to spread the word about their exclusive rewards program, and earn a chance to get a prize for something they love doing – shopping for their horses!”

Entering the #SmartPerksPays sweepstakes is as easy as 1-2-3 for SmartPerks members! Simply start by placing an order online or on the phone with SmartPak’s Customer Care Team. Next, take a photo or video of the order once it arrives at your door. Finally, tag your post on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #SmartPerksPays. Each post will count as one entry, so the more you order, the more chances you have to win! A winner will be selected each month and will receive a prize package that includes a $500 gift card, an engraved SmartPak leather halter, and bragging rights all month long.

If you’re not a SmartPerks member, becoming one is simple. When you place your horse’s supplements on AutoShip, you’re automatically enrolled to receive FREE SmartPerks benefits. As a SmartPerks member, you’ll not only gain access to this exclusive sweepstakes, but you’ll also receive additional benefits such as free shipping on every order, 10% off all SmartPak brand tack, apparel and gear, exclusive access to sales and discounts all year round, and the customer-favorite annual SmartPerks calendar.

To learn more about the #SmartPerksPays sweepstakes, visit SmartPak.com/SmartPerksPays. To get full details on SmartPerks benefits or to get your horse started on a supplement program today, visit www.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak with one of SmartPak’s supplement experts and product specialist.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award seven years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.



