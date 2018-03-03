Your Horse’s Favorite Flavor Could Be the Next Best-Selling Treat

PLYMOUTH, MA – SmartPak is excited to announce a fun and flavorful contest – the company is looking to find the next SmartCookies Flavor of the Year – and they need YOUR help! No one knows what your horse loves better than you do, and that’s why the company is looking for customers to submit their ideas for the next sweet treat!

“We are really excited to be launching this contest, and it’s a fun way to get our customers involved with the development of our products,” said Casey Fleming, Senior Manager of Product Development & Sourcing. “We created SmartCookies to be perfect bite-size treats, made with healthy ingredients that you can feel good about feeding your horse. Now, we’ll be able to add a new and exciting flavor option, inspired by your horses, to our lineup of one of our most popular treats!”

No idea is too crazy, so be sure to tell friends and barn mates so they can enter too. The SmartCookies Flavor of the Year contest will begin on March 1st and entries for flavor ideas can be submitted until March 15th, so don’t wait! A team of SmartPak judges and horse nutrition experts will then review all of the awesome ideas submitted and will select the 3 finalists.

Once the judges have chosen their top 3, YOU get to be the judge! Riders and horse owners alike will have the chance to vote on the finalist and choose which flavor should be the next new SmartCookies. Voting will end on March 29th and the winning flavor will be announced on April 2nd so stay tuned to see which awesome new flavor will be coming to a barn near you. The winning flavor will be available to purchase as a limited-edition SmartCookies Flavor in the fall of 2018. Be sure to sign up for our emails so you’re the first to know when it’s available!

Be sure to enter your ideas, because how cool would it be to say YOU got to pick the next flavor of SmartCookies?! To enter your idea, visit www.SmartPak.com and while you’re there order a bag of Guilt-Free Peppermint Patty, Guilt-Free Carrot Cake, or Guilt-Free Banana Bread SmartCookies for your horse!

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award seven years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.



