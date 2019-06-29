World Champion Hotroddin Zippo Passes at 27 Years Old.

We are sad to share the news that after a long and very loved life, the great Hotroddin Zippo has passed at 27 years old. The World and Congress champion son of Zips Chocolate Chip spent the past sixteen years being loved by Pine Meadow Quarter Horses and owner Olivia Hoecker.

Olivia shared her tribute to the great “Hollywood” who not only changed her business but her life.

HOTRODDIN ZIPPO

3/2/1992 to 6/25/2019

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Hotroddin Zippo. Hollywood was a one of a kind stallion that blessed everyone with his talent, beauty, and grace, in and out of the show arena. His sweet, kind, and gentle nature set him apart from all other stallions and just his presence changed Pine Meadow Quarter Horses in a way that I could have never thought possible.

In 2003, Amy Gumz brought it to my attention that this successful once in a lifetime stallion was available to be purchased. I knew immediately that he would be the perfect fit at my farm and jumped at the chance to own him. This opportunity forged my breeding program and afforded me the opportunity to breed and produce World and Congress Champions. I want to sincerely thank Sonja Mickelsen for the opportunity to own Hollywood. He changed my life. Hollywood was a World & Congress Champion as well as a World & Congress Champion sire. He was the 1994 AQHA Two Year Old Snaffle Bit Western Champion. In 1997, he was the AQHA Maturity Western Pleasure Congress Champion, unanimously winning under all four judges. Hollywood received countless circuit championships and earned points almost every time he stepped into the show arena. Outside of his show career, he was the sire of top show horses, such as: Congress Champion Sweet Movin Hotrod and AQHA World Champion, HRZ Make Mine Gold and other notable offspring such as HRZ Elegant and Blue, HRZ First Dance, Hotroddin Zippo Babe, Miss Hotroddin Pine, HRZ Hez Invited to name a few. When I told Sonja that Hollywood had passed, she told me her family loved him so much and will always remember him going around the ring with Jody Galyean and Cleve Wells. He was a gilft from heaven to our family. GOODBYE MY FRIEND, we shall meet again at the Rainbow Bridge.” What an incredible life he lived. To everyone involved in this great horse’s life, our deepest condolences are with you.





